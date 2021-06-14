NP City Council to discuss possible larger venue for future beef-plant votes

A long but routine agenda for the North Platte City Council Tuesday will be capped by a discussion of whether future meetings dealing with a proposed meatpacking plant should be held in a larger venue.

No action will be taken after that discussion, mainly because Sustainable Beef LLC hasn’t yet submitted a proposal for the city to consider, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Friday.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., with the public invited to watch via cable TV or the city’s YouTube channel if they don’t wish to attend.

Similar remote viewing options, Kelliher said, would have to be set up elsewhere temporarily if the council were to meet somewhere else for any reason.

Tuesday’s discussion item, he added, originated from a local resident’s request.

“The meeting will need to be in a larger location,” the person wrote. “The City Hall is just too small.”

City staff have estimated it would cost $4,200 to set up similar cable and online capabilities at a temporary meeting site, Kelliher said.