NP City Council to discuss possible larger venue for future beef-plant votes

A long but routine agenda for the North Platte City Council Tuesday will be capped by a discussion of whether future meetings dealing with a proposed meatpacking plant should be held in a larger venue.
No action will be taken after that discussion, mainly because Sustainable Beef LLC hasn’t yet submitted a proposal for the city to consider, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Friday.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., with the public invited to watch via cable TV or the city’s YouTube channel if they don’t wish to attend.
Similar remote viewing options, Kelliher said, would have to be set up elsewhere temporarily if the council were to meet somewhere else for any reason.
Tuesday’s discussion item, he added, originated from a local resident’s request.
“The meeting will need to be in a larger location,” the person wrote. “The City Hall is just too small.”
City staff have estimated it would cost $4,200 to set up similar cable and online capabilities at a temporary meeting site, Kelliher said.
Organizers of Sustainable Beef announced in March that they want to build an 875-employee beef processing plant next to and just south of the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Newberry Access.
The firm is expected to ask the city to sell a retired sewer lagoon south of the plant’s active lagoon and grant tax increment financing to offset the cost of raising that site about 5 feet for construction.
If and when the fledgling firm submits those requests, the city’s Community Redevelopment Auth-ority and Planning Commission would also hold meetings on it before the council would take it up.
Tuesday’s regular agenda includes applications by Viaero Wireless for two monopole cell towers in B-2 highway commercial districts in the southern half of North Platte.
The Planning Commission endorsed the towers May 25 after no one objected at public hearings.
An 80-foot-tall tower would arise at Wash Time Car Wash, near Walmart at 1302 S. Chestnut St. Viaero also would build a 100-foot-tall tower behind Holiday Inn Express at 2720 S. Willow St.
Commercial buildings completely surround the Chestnut site and mostly do likewise at the Willow site, Viaero site acquisition manager Chris Riha told the Planning Commission.
Council members also will decide whether to amend a 2018 conditional permit to allow Legacy Dance & Gymnastics to add onto its studio at the former Hall Elementary School at 3191 N. Studley Road.
Planning Commission members backed the 130-foot-square addition May 25 after the Board of Adjustment granted a variance for the existing building’s 33-foot front-yard setback. That’s 7 feet too short for a construction project under city regulations.
Under the variance, Legacy Dance owner Jenna Ryan must remove trees near the school’s entrance to improve motorists’ line of sight. Lincoln County will remove trees within its nearby right of way.
In other business, the council will:
» Consider an agreement between the city and History Nebraska for a $12,000 grant from the latter related to the downtown Canteen District’s 2020 listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
The money would update the city’s Historic Downtown Walking Tour brochure, update building window stickers and pay for signs showing the district’s boundaries, according to a council memorandum.
The U.S. National Park Service approved the district for National Register status last July. It includes seven full blocks and parts of two others south of the Union Pacific tracks, plus about two blocks north of the Jeffers Viaduct.
The item will be part of a five-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
» Hold a third and final vote on an ordinance to create a 450-foot-long water extension district along North Carr Avenue from Ninth Street south.
» Hold a public hearing and first-round debate on a proposed ordinance to vacate an unused half-block-long stretch of North Eastman Avenue running between 820 and 902 E. 15th St.
Robert Ziegler, who owns both properties, would absorb the street to be vacated into the lot including 820 E. 15th St. Planning Commission members endorsed the vacation request May 25.
» Decide whether to approve an agreement with HealthCheck360 to take over the city’s wellness program for its employees.
» Consider whether to approve alcohol sales and a fireworks display in connection with Platte River Cruise Night.
The event is set for July 9 to 10, with the fireworks planned the second night at the East Front Street parking lot behind Parkade Plaza.
» Decide whether to approve an eastbound stop sign on Bretwood Circle at its intersection with South Lakeview Boulevard.