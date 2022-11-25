NP Ice Inc. seeks Zamboni drivers and other volunteers for skating rink

A handful of people will get the chance to get behind the wheel of a Zamboni in North Platte this winter.

NP Ice Inc. is accepting volunteers not only to drive the ice resurfacer but also to handle other facility needs at the temporary ice rink that will be located at Centennial Park in North Platte in front of the baseball concession stand.

The position would require a commitment of one or two nights per week for four to six hours from December through February. NP Ice Inc. is seeking five to seven individuals interested in working.

BLu McGrath, the president of NP Ice Inc., said in a media release that individuals will be trained to operate the Zamboni or another ice resurfacer for the 90-by-75-foot rink and will also be responsible for the ice schedule, operating the point-of-sale system and supervising staff.

An additional three to five people are needed to handle daily operations at the rink, including handing out skates, monitoring public skating sessions and maintaining facilities.

All positions would be on a volunteer basis. Those interested can contact McGrath at blumac18@yahoo.com or 308-636-6970.

The rink, which has a planned season of Dec. 12 through Feb. 27, will provide opportunities for open skating sessions and lessons, youth hockey team practices and adult hockey and broomball leagues. Hockey lessons will be offered for those new to the sport.

There are opportunities for youth hockey teams in six classes: 6-8 years, 10U, 12U, 14U and high school. There also is an opportunity for a girls-only 19U team. The teams will be part of the West Central Nebraska Skating and Hockey Association.

Those who would like to start a team should contact McGrath.

Class and league registration fees will be $15 to $34 per individual, dependent on age and classification.

Those interested can visit npicerink.com for additional information. There is a “Rink and Fees” tab at the top of the page.