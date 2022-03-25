NP man gets over six years on drug, weapon charges

OMAHA — A 40-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison Wednesday for drug and weapon possession charges.

Jesse Shirley received a 60-month sentence for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He also will serve a sentence of a year and a day for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The terms will run one after another, and there is no parole in the federal system. In addition, Shirley will have three years of supervised release when the prison terms are completed.

According to a media release by U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office, on Dec. 24, 2019, a North Platte police officer located Shirley — who had two outstanding arrest warrants at the time — sitting in a vehicle in a motel parking lot.

The officer ordered Shirley to get out of the vehicle, and as he did, a bag of marijuana fell at Shirley’s feet.

A search of the vehicle also found roughly 51 grams of methamphetamine under the passenger seat as well as a Springfield .40-caliber handgun.