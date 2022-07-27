NP Planning Commission advances rezoning requests, alley vacations

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday unanimously recommended the City Council approve two east-side rezoning requests and vacate two alleys elsewhere in the city.

Three of the panel’s nine members were absent from the regular monthly meeting, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.

The other six members endorsed proposals to allow storage for an East Second Street drywall business and the installation of an electronic billboard along East Philip Avenue.

Jim and Lorra Carlson are asking the council to amend the city’s land-use plan and rezone their property at 1801 E. Second St. from R-2 residential to B-2 highway commercial.

The couple wants to store construction materials and equipment on the property, which is surrounded by other commercial businesses. They don’t plan to sell items or have customers visiting the site, Clark said.

Planning Commission members also endorsed a rezoning request by and conditional use permit for Joe Shown to install a 10-by-24-foot electronic advertising billboard on his land at 3022 E. Philip Ave.

Shown wants to rezone his land from “transitional agricultural” to I-1 light industrial to enable the billboard. It would sit between Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access.

The planning panel recommended the council vacate alleys between West 13th and 14th streets, north of Rodeo Road, and between East Second and Johnson streets east of Welch Avenue.

Clark said the vacations are unrelated to each other, but their applicants want to consolidate lots to enable construction of an accessory building.

City Council members must approve ordinances to vacate the alleys and rezone Shown’s and the Carlsons’ land. Each will need three “yes” votes to be adopted unless council members vote to waive one or two votes.

After the meeting’s business portion, Planning Commission members discussed possible new or updated regulations covering home-based businesses and home occupations and allowing “special events districts” for certain local attractions.

Action on those matters isn’t expected for some time, Clark said.