NP union leader: U.P. policies leading Bailey Yard veterans to quit

Bailey Yard workers are more prone to give up on railroading after three years of layoffs followed by COVID-19, a North Platte rail union leader told an AFL-CIO virtual “town hall” last week.

Mike Gage, president of Local 1920 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, spoke second among 15 U.S. members of individual craft unions during Thursday’s hour-long forum related to rail labor negotiations with the nation’s major railroads.

“The shortage of workers has really had an effect on us,” said Gage, a 17-year Union Pacific Railroad veteran at the world’s largest classification yard.

Despite recent U.P. efforts to recall or hire workers, “those of us who are lucky enough not to have been furloughed during this still are dealing with the fallout from being shorthanded.”

In further comments at the forum’s end, Gage said he has seen Bailey employees “with 10, 15, 20 years walking away from this job and quitting.

“That used to be unheard of, you know. And I think these factors are just a byproduct of the deteriorating work environment that we have out there and the attitude of the work force.”

Other nationwide union members said railroaders’ time to rest, tend to personal business or spend time with family has largely vanished due to the spread of “precision scheduled railroading” across the U.S. rail industry.

Railroads and their working conditions are less safe now than before PSR because so many workers are constantly fatigued, they said.

Online users can view the full town hall through the Facebook or YouTube pages of the AFL-CIO’s Transportation Trades Department or on its website at ttd.org.

When contacted Monday for comment by The Telegraph, U.P. spokeswoman Robynn Tysver referred readers to the National Railway Labor Conference’s position on current rail issues at raillaborfacts.org.

The June 15 end of federal mediation and threats of a nationwide rail strike led President Joe Biden July 15 to invoke federal law and appoint an emergency board to recommend settlement terms to resolve the three-year dispute between carriers and unions.

A 30-day “cooling-off period” will follow the board’s release of its recommendations, expected to take place no later than Aug. 15. No work stoppages are permitted currently and during that upcoming period.

Layoffs and furloughs at Bailey Yard followed the September 2018 implementation of Union Pacific’s Unified Plan 2020. It uses precision scheduled railroading to cut the “operating ratio” percentage of U.P.’s income spent on operating expenses.

PSR envisioned “shifting the focus of operations from moving trains to moving cars,” greater use of “general-purpose trains,” more efficient “utilization of crews and rail assets” and “minimizing car dwell, car classification events and locomotive power requirements,” the Omaha-based railroad said at that time.

U.P. made $1.8 billion in net income during 2022’s second quarter, the same as April to June 2021. Its operating ratio of 60.2% was slightly higher, the railroad said in a July 21 press release.

Gage, who is also secretary-treasurer of the Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council, said PSR has made railroading less attractive for Bailey Yard workers who survived the concept’s layoffs.

“In 2016, we had 309 people on our (IBEW) roster, and now we’re down to 191,” he told the AFL-CIO town hall.

“And the thing is (that) 60 of these were laid off by December 2020. It’s not pandemic-related; it’s PSR-related.”

The “excess work” the survivors have had to absorb has erased some of the perks union members with seniority are supposed to enjoy, Gage said.

In Local 1920, “you don’t have the days off that you’ve earned” if there aren’t less senior workers to pick up the slack, he said.

“Like, after 17 years, Monday (and) Tuesday are the best days I can have off,” Gage said. “Thankfully, I have day shift. There are people with 15 years or so that are still working third shift — second shift if they’re lucky.”

It’s the same when it comes to holidays, he told town-hall viewers.

“We can’t plan anything around the holidays. They told most of us when we hired on the railroad, you know, ‘after 10 years you’ve paid your dues, you get part of the weekend off, you’re on day shift, you don’t have to worry about holidays.’

“And now you’ve got guys with over 20 years working holidays that before this they had off. …

“I know there’s no shift differential, there’s no pay differential, and the carrier doesn’t seem to think that, you know, we sacrifice anything by working this way. But we really do.”

Only four of the 60 IBEW members furloughed from Bailey in 2019 have returned, Gage said. But “a lot of people don’t want to come back.”

Under an agreement dating to 1987, he added, railroads don’t have to call back furloughed workers who had worked for them less than three years and have been off work for a year or longer.

“So you lose your seniority there,” he told the virtual town hall. “It’s been kind of a mess, really.”