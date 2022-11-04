 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NP wastewater plant honored for accident, safety records

North Platte’s city wastewater treatment plant was honored in the Nebraska Water Environment Association’s 2022 awards for top accident and safety records.

The North Platte wastewater plant won a silver award for public plants with between one and four employees. 

Nine city and four industrial wastewater operations were honored for “excellence in accident prevention” and implementing safety programs with training, materials and participation of all employees, the association said in a press release.

— Telegraph staff reports

