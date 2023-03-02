Despite growing pains, NPIce co-founder Tyler Sexson said the first season of ice skating in North Platte brought positive vibes from participants.

The temporary outdoor ice skating rink has closed for the season due to ongoing problems with a rented chiller that prevented consistent ice, he said. Co-organizers Stephen “BLu” McGrath and Sexson spent many hours trying to resolve rink issues, but are looking forward to next season.

“We’re hopeful, we’re definitely hopeful,” Sexson said. “The positives were that we were able to get people out and exposed to a lot of different things with ice, from people skating for the first time to people learning to play hockey.”

He said a good thing looking ahead to next year is that all the equipment has been purchased with “the help of the amazing donors that we had.” The equipment will be stored and brought out again in late November.

“The hope, as long as the weather cooperates, is to have a full season of skating beginning the week after Thanksgiving through the end of February,” Sexson said.

Although skaters were not able to skate as often as they would have liked, Sexson said, they understood the learning process for the organizers.

“Even when I was there last Saturday giving people a refund because the rink wasn’t functioning for a public skating session, people were still happy,” Sexson said. “They were like, ‘Oh well, I’m just happy it’s here.’ Even though they couldn’t skate, a few people even donated their admission to the rink.”

Sexson added his thanks to a large group of volunteers who donated their time to operate the rink when it was open.

The chiller was a 30-year-old rented unit that was past its prime. Purchasing a free-standing unit was out of reach of the budget for this year, but Sexson is optimistic about being able to purchase a unit for next season.