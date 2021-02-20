NPPS school resource officer, community liaison featured in 3rd episode of 'The Mind Inside'

The film takes the viewer into real time and actual interactions Buscher and Johnson have with students who come from difficult home situations. It also gives a glimpse into the identity of the school resource officer and his role.

“I think that there’s the perception with the general public of what SROs do and what they do in the schools,” Johnson said. “I would assume that a lot of those perceptions are that (SROs) are policing the hallways, or they’re policing the parking lot.”

He said that is far from the reality of what he does on a daily basis.

“I think this film does show the collaborative effort amongst two agencies, a school and a police agency in collaboration with each other and working on communication and understanding,” Johnson said.

Buscher said there are three main points in the film she believes can help other communities improve their collaborations.

“No. 1, it can bring forth systemic change to some of our systems that are just not quite working right now,” Buscher said. “I think you see that in the film that we’re struggling and feel like we’re doing a lot that’s not our responsibility.”