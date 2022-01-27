NPPS students to get Feb. 4 and 11 off for teacher work days

Students in North Platte Public Schools will not have classes Feb. 4 and 11.

The district is adjusting its calendar to provide teachers, principals and support staff work time, according to a press release.

The state’s commissioner of education has approved district-level flexibility with instructional hours. Districts are to use this flexibility for additional professional learning, teacher and/or staff work time, consultations with parents or caregivers, home visits, and the extra time needed to clean between sessions.

Due to the substitute teacher shortage, student and staff illnesses, and the social and emotional demands on students and staff, the district says the work days are needed to provide time to catch up.

On these Fridays, teachers can work on things they have not been able to address while covering additional assignments.