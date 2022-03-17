NP's CRA will consider final Sustainable Beef agreement Monday

North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority Monday will consider taking the final steps to complete the city’s aid package for Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant on Newberry Access.

The 3 p.m. meeting at the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., had been awaiting further progress on beef-plant organizers’ $325 million financing package.

City officials announced the CRA meeting and its agenda Thursday morning, one day before the first anniversary of Sustainable Beef’s initial announcement of its plans at a Prairie Arts Center press conference.

The five-member CRA will consider a redevelopment contract that includes the $142,500 sale of a retired sewer lagoon at Golden Road and Newberry as the site for the 1,500-head-per-day beef plant.

It also incorporates the $21.5 million in tax increment financing the City Council unanimously approved Dec. 7 to help offset Sustainable Beef’s infrastructure costs.

Most of the TIF aid will be directed toward the costs of raising the base of the 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon to enable the beef plant to be built there.

The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee has proposed using $20 million in Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 aid to help offset costs of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system. First-round debate on state pandemic aid projects should start soon.

Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs of Alliance said in December he hopes to break ground this year so the first cattle from Sandhills and western Nebraska producers can be processed in 2024.

An analysis led by Creighton University economist Ernie Goss projects North Platte will gain nearly 2,000 jobs — 875 at the plant itself, the rest from supporting businesses — and some $1.16 billion a year in economic impact.

In other business Monday, the CRA will elect new officers following the resignation of longtime Chairman Mike Jacobson. He was sworn in Feb. 23 to complete former state Sen. Mike Groene’s District 42 term.

Monday’s meeting will be the first for new member Greg Wilke, who won council approval Tuesday to finish Jacobson’s unexpired CRA term.