NP's Victory Village apartments make their formal debut Thursday

The huge open field at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard is empty no more.

About 50 North Platte leaders and officials of Omaha-based DP Development LLC gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the formal opening of the Victory Village apartment complex north of the intersection.

“This is amazing to see this support for something happening in this community,” company President Brian Reilly said in remarks before a ceremonial ribbon-cutting in the complex’s clubhouse.

The unit of Dial Companies Inc., longtime manager of North Platte’s District 177 shopping center (formerly Platte River Mall), began building Victory Village’s first 80 units in February 2021.

The complex accepted its first tenants in early December and has added others as buildings were finished, Reilly said.

Fifty-five of the 72 currently available units are rented, he said after the ceremony. The other eight units are finished but awaiting formal city “certificates of occupancy.”

Tenant response has been strong enough in North Platte’s tight housing market, Reilly said, that DP expects to return to the City Council this fall to seek approval and financing help for the project’s second 80 units to the east.

He praised community leaders for their steadfast support. Though based in Omaha, Dial Companies has long focused on greater Nebraska residential and commercial projects, he said.

“In my opinion, where we’re at is pretty good,” he said. “It’s giving us the confidence to take the next step.”

Terry Clauff, Dial Companies’ overall top leader, was among the host of company executives at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting.

Thursday’s milestone came more than 2½ years and one COVID-19 pandemic after DP won preliminary council approval for its vision for the 62-acre site along West A and north of Eisenhower Elementary School.

Council members approved $2.04 million in tax increment financing for Victory Village’s first phase in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

Reilly said COVID-19 cast a cloud over whether the project could go forward, but North Platte officials and community leaders persevered.

His long list of thank-yous singled out businessman Tad Haneborg, who he said helped bring financial resources together as the pandemic raged, and Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“I don’t think we could have found a more supportive and reasonable person to work with in economic development, especially during COVID,” Reilly said.

Victory Village’s outdoor swimming pool outside the clubhouse isn’t finished, though the clubhouse’s indoor exercise center was full of equipment and ready to go.

North Lakeview Boulevard is torn up while it’s being rebuilt, but tenants and visitors can reach the complex via West A and the development’s brand-new Pioneer Drive.

Finding clients for Victory Village’s handful of commercial spaces closest to West A isn’t going “as fast as we had hoped,” Reilly said.

“But we’ve got a lot of confidence. This corner is such a good corner of this side of town.”

He believes projects like Victory Village will encourage both additional new housing projects and renovations of existing home and apartment stock.

“This can help raise the overall level of housing,” Reilly said.

He told his audience at the ribbon-cutting that the West A and Lakeview complex already is bringing new professionals and people from far-flung parts of the country to North Platte.

Besides the neighboring states of South Dakota, Colorado and Wyoming, Victory Village has welcomed tenants from Texas, New Mexico, Florida, Michigan and California, he said.

At least two new physicians have rented apartments, he added, along with a couple of nurses, a pharmacist and some teachers.

“Together, I think we can help North Platte grow as a community” as Victory Village grows to its full size, Reilly said.

DP will ask for TIF assistance with its infrastructure costs for the second 80 units, as it did for the first 80, he said.

TIF was just one source of state or local financial help that got Victory Village off the ground, local Nebraska Department of Economic Development representative Brittany Hardin said in remarks following Reilly’s.

Hardin, who represented Gov. Pete Ricketts Thursday, noted that DP received matching grants of more than $9 million toward Phase 1 from the state’s five-year-old Rural Workforce Housing Fund.

North Platte business leaders also pitched in with aid through the chamber’s Shot in the Arm housing incentive program.

The community’s progress on multiple economic fronts “continues to be an example of progress and innovation when it comes to economic development for other communities,” Hardin said.