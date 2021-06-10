NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series to open June 17

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter David G. Smith will open this year’s NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series on June 17.
Smith is an acoustic solo performer from Iowa with a lyric-intensive style. His music is featured on TNT, Lifetime Network and the Travel Channel, and he is a regular performer at the Bluebird Café in Nashville.
Rob Martinson III, director of the concert series, said last year the series continued, but it was all performed online.
The Fort Cody series began in 2011 and continues to grow with performances by regional artists in a variety of styles. The concerts are scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursdays and continue through Aug. 12, which begins at 4 p.m. for a season-ending “Stockade Fest.”
Each concert opens with a local musician or band. Admission is $5 per person, with kids younger than 12 getting in free.
Summer lineup
June 17: David G. Smith — folk music; Nate Bockus
June 24: Kevin Kennedy III and Friends, featuring Gringo Loco — world; Platinum Pearls
July 1: Bases Loaded — rock; Kim Baxter
July 8: Laura Joy and Sharon Martinson — folk/bluegrass
July 15: Lisa Weyerhaeuser — contemporary Christian; Job Vigil
July 22: Doug Rees and Ben Bedford — blues/folk
July 29: Ell — pop rock; Big Dan and The Jelly Stingers
Aug. 5: Daniel Christian — Americana; Erin Wright
Aug. 12 (4 p.m.): Stockade Fest: McKenzie Jalynn and Rascal Martinez, Skylar Stethem, Jack Bunger and the Pros, with more to be announced.
