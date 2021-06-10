 Skip to main content
NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series to open June 17
NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series to open June 17

NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series to open June 17

The stage at Fort Cody stands ready to host musical performers who will take the spotlight throughout the summer at the NRoute Entertainment Fort Cody Music Series that begins June 17.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter David G. Smith will open this year’s NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series on June 17.

Smith is an acoustic solo performer from Iowa with a lyric-intensive style. His music is featured on TNT, Lifetime Network and the Travel Channel, and he is a regular performer at the Bluebird Café in Nashville.

Rob Martinson III, director of the concert series, said last year the series continued, but it was all performed online.

The Fort Cody series began in 2011 and continues to grow with performances by regional artists in a variety of styles. The concerts are scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursdays and continue through Aug. 12, which begins at 4 p.m. for a season-ending “Stockade Fest.”

Each concert opens with a local musician or band. Admission is $5 per person, with kids younger than 12 getting in free.

Summer lineup

June 17: David G. Smith — folk music; Nate Bockus

June 24: Kevin Kennedy III and Friends, featuring Gringo Loco — world; Platinum Pearls

July 1: Bases Loaded — rock; Kim Baxter

July 8: Laura Joy and Sharon Martinson — folk/bluegrass

July 15: Lisa Weyerhaeuser — contemporary Christian; Job Vigil

July 22: Doug Rees and Ben Bedford — blues/folk

July 29: Ell — pop rock; Big Dan and The Jelly Stingers

Aug. 5: Daniel Christian — Americana; Erin Wright

Aug. 12 (4 p.m.): Stockade Fest: McKenzie Jalynn and Rascal Martinez, Skylar Stethem, Jack Bunger and the Pros, with more to be announced.

