Oak Street to close for repair Monday morning
Oak Street to close for repair Monday morning

Local News

Steele’s Construction will be repairing the intersection of Oak Street and William Avenue and will close Oak Street from Reid Avenue south to Francis Street on Monday at 6:30 a.m. until April 28.

Alternate routes will be necessary as traffic in this area will be closed. Local business traffic will be allowed, according to a press release from the North Platte Engineering Department.

Motorists are asked to use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs for the safety of themselves and the workers.

