Of Lincoln County's 12 rural fire districts, State Auditor asks 10 to correct issues with fiscal processes

How’s a small Nebraska local government board supposed to know how it’s supposed to make spending decisions or how many of its members have to sign checks?
That’s why the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts office has been bringing matters like these to local boards’ attention the past couple of years.
State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office recently urged nearly 83% of the state’s 414 rural fire districts — including 10 of 12 in Lincoln County — to correct one or more problems with their fiscal processes.
Similar recommendations for better “internal control” of public funds were included in letters to 343 of the 397 Nebraska fire districts that asked for and were allowed to be excused from submitting full annual audits for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The Hershey and Stapleton fire districts were among the 54 districts that received audit waivers without recommendations.
Cyndi Boland, secretary-treasurer of the North Platte Rural Fire District, applauded the Auditor’s Office for its approach.
“We want their help,” she said Wednesday. “I’ve already called their office and asked about their recommendations. I feel good about it.”
Boland said a North Platte certified public accountant does her fire district’s books. “I feel very comfortable” about the district’s financial status, she said.
Half of Lincoln County’s fire districts — not to mention many others statewide — were told to make sure their boards vote to approve spending items and that their checks have at least two legal signatures.
Three other types of issues were cited for at least one of the county’s fire districts in audit waivers granted by Janssen’s office since November.
Two members of Janssen’s staff said they began including similar comments two years ago in audit-waiver letters to Nebraska’s villages, some of which had recently fallen victim to embezzlement.
“We’re still not requiring an audit, but we’re telling them these things need to be taken care of,” said Assistant Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek. “Hopefully, they’ll be corrected next year.”
He and Dakota Christensen, a senior auditor-in-charge, stressed Wednesday that none of the recommendations in the waiver letters reflected criminal wrongdoing or misconduct.
If that were true, such villages — and now fire districts — wouldn’t have gotten audit waivers, they said.
On the other hand, the handful of Nebraska villages and fire districts faced with embezzlement had gotten audit waivers, too, Kubicek and Christensen said.
No fire districts in The Telegraph’s coverage area have dealt with recent embezzlements. A former Stapleton village clerk/treasurer received probation in August 2019 in connection with the embezzlement of at least $15,000 in village funds.
Because of cases like the latter, “we needed to put a little more teeth into what we’re looking at” even while granting audit waivers, Kubicek said.
Local governments seeking to avoid full audits — and the cost to taxpayers of doing them — nonetheless must submit documentation to Janssen’s office of how they handle funds and spending decisions.
As reflected in the office’s waiver letters, selected minutes of fire district board meetings statewide lacked confirmation that the governing board had actually voted to approve a spending item.
Others showed only one board member signing checks when state law requires both the board’s president and secretary-treasurer to sign them.
“Some of them didn’t know what was in the (state) statute” in such cases, Kubicek said.
Potentially more serious situations could be in play, he and Christensen said, when a fire district board lacks documentation that public funds spent to support an affiliated volunteer fire department or ambulance service were used for their indicated legal purposes.
Three of Lincoln County’s fire districts had such shortcomings in their records, one of which involved grant money funneled from another organization to first responders through a fire district.
“Is (that) properly set up, and are there controls in place to prevent the fraud we’ve been seeing?” Kubicek said.
Even so, the two Auditor’s Office staffers said they know how hard it is for small towns and counties to find people willing to serve on public boards.
Most of those who do are trying to do the best they can, Kubicek said. But even their counterparts in larger cities sometimes lack the depth of knowledge of state law expected of full-time government professionals, accountants and lawyers.
That’s what influenced Janssen’s office to use the audit-waiver letters to help members of smaller public boards protect their taxpayers against embezzlement, he and Christensen said.
“People don’t know what they don’t know until they get information on what they don’t know,” Kubicek said.
Boland agreed. “Most of us are lay people and have another full-time job on the side,” she said. “We don’t ever want to misappropriate funds from our constituents.”
