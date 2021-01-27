Of Lincoln County's 12 rural fire districts, State Auditor asks 10 to correct issues with fiscal processes

Half of Lincoln County’s fire districts — not to mention many others statewide — were told to make sure their boards vote to approve spending items and that their checks have at least two legal signatures.

Three other types of issues were cited for at least one of the county’s fire districts in audit waivers granted by Janssen’s office since November.

Two members of Janssen’s staff said they began including similar comments two years ago in audit-waiver letters to Nebraska’s villages, some of which had recently fallen victim to embezzlement.

“We’re still not requiring an audit, but we’re telling them these things need to be taken care of,” said Assistant Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek. “Hopefully, they’ll be corrected next year.”

He and Dakota Christensen, a senior auditor-in-charge, stressed Wednesday that none of the recommendations in the waiver letters reflected criminal wrongdoing or misconduct.

If that were true, such villages — and now fire districts — wouldn’t have gotten audit waivers, they said.

On the other hand, the handful of Nebraska villages and fire districts faced with embezzlement had gotten audit waivers, too, Kubicek and Christensen said.