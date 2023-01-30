Officials guide public to 511 after challenging month for motorists

As of late afternoon on Monday, Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 were partially covered with snow west of Paxton. Other areas of the main east-west highways had normal driving conditions, according to 511.nebraska.gov.

However, highways in some areas of north central Nebraska, the Panhandle and extreme southwest Nebraska were partly to completely covered with snow, slush and ice.

The 511 system also shows road closures and detours, and indicates when snow plows are out, said Gary Thayer, district 6 engineer for Nebraska Dept. of Transportation.

“It’s a very good use of technology,” he said

It can be a guide to help people know whether to change their travel plans, to allow extra time, or to stay home.

“We’re in the middle of winter,” and although “driving behavior changes,” even careful drivers can have incidents, said Captain Tyler Schmidt of Nebraska State Patrol, Troop D.

Things become particularly treacherous when afternoon thaws are followed by freezing temperatures night, he said. Drivers at night or in the morning are often caught off guard by surfaces that are glazed over but look normal.

With a limit in equipment and manpower, “When we have our plows out it’s for a very specific reason — the roads are not dry,” Thayer said. Plows typically run from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the department places priority on clearing roads for school buses.

Plows typically operate at speeds of 25 to 35 mile per hour on rural highways and other motorists need to use caution around them. That may be the maximum safe speed for motorists, anyway, Thayer said, depending on the conditions.

Schmidt cautioned motorists to get stranded vehicles off the roadway, even if that means parking them in the median of the Interstate.

He recounted that last Saturday in Buffalo County a vehicle became disabled in the passing lane on I-80. Before it could be moved there was a secondary collision that put one vehicle in the median and another in the road ditch.

“The last month it’s been challenging,” Thayer said. “Our road conditions have been anything but favorable. We ask the traveling public to please slow down and be aware.”