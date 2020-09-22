Officials remind supporters, candidates about where political signs can stand

Campaign teams and candidates should become acquainted with NDOT’s signage rules, Evnen said, so they aren’t fined and can avoid having signs removed by the state highway department.

Even when state-controlled highways aren’t involved, Evnen said candidates and campaign teams “must ask permission of landowners to avoid complaints of nuisance and trespassing on property.”

Though North Platte in the past required campaign signs to be taken down soon after elections, the 2015 Supreme Court ruling rendered such deadlines invalid, Waite said.

But Justice Clarence Thomas’ ruling let stand city regulations against putting signs in city, county or state rights of way or where they block traffic views at intersections, he added.

Signs at intersections must be kept behind a “clear vision area,” defined by a triangle starting at the intersection, extending 25 feet along the inside edge of each sidewalk and enclosed by a straight line between the edges of the triangle’s legs.

Waite said he still intends to offer the City Council an ordinance rewriting sign regulations to account for the Supreme Court ruling.

His plans to do that earlier this year were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes to prepare and present a revised ordinance for council approval later this fall, he said.

