Officials remind supporters, candidates about where political signs can stand

With the stretch run to the Nov. 3 general election under way, state and North Platte city officials are reminding candidates and their supporters where and how signs may be legally posted.
There’s no longer a time limit on how long political signs can stand — thanks to a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling — but state laws and city ordinances on their location and size still apply.
That especially matters when candidates want to put signs along U.S. Highway 30 (Rodeo Road/East 12th Street) or U.S. 83 (Jeffers Street and part of Dewey), said Secretary of State Bob Evnen and chief North Platte legal counsel Terry Waite.
Because they’re state-controlled highways, candidates must get permission from the Nebraska Department of Transportation to post political signs along U.S. 30 or 83, they said.
The state’s right of way includes either highway’s intersections, medians, shoulders, road entrances and exits, sidewalks and ditches, Evnen said Tuesday in a press release.
“Campaign signs have started to appear in places they do not belong, such as state rights of way,” he said.
It’s a matter of public safety, Evnen added, because NDOT “does not want drivers becoming distracted by signage, and they need to ensure the safety of employees who mow and maintain these rights of way.”
Campaign teams and candidates should become acquainted with NDOT’s signage rules, Evnen said, so they aren’t fined and can avoid having signs removed by the state highway department.
Even when state-controlled highways aren’t involved, Evnen said candidates and campaign teams “must ask permission of landowners to avoid complaints of nuisance and trespassing on property.”
Though North Platte in the past required campaign signs to be taken down soon after elections, the 2015 Supreme Court ruling rendered such deadlines invalid, Waite said.
But Justice Clarence Thomas’ ruling let stand city regulations against putting signs in city, county or state rights of way or where they block traffic views at intersections, he added.
Signs at intersections must be kept behind a “clear vision area,” defined by a triangle starting at the intersection, extending 25 feet along the inside edge of each sidewalk and enclosed by a straight line between the edges of the triangle’s legs.
Waite said he still intends to offer the City Council an ordinance rewriting sign regulations to account for the Supreme Court ruling.
His plans to do that earlier this year were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes to prepare and present a revised ordinance for council approval later this fall, he said.
