Officials: UTV fire started wildfire near Halsey

A UTV fire on a recreational trail in the Nebraska National Forest on Sunday sparked the Bovee Fire that has burned nearly 19,000 acres near Halsey, officials said Thursday.

The Nebraska National Forest & Grassland Service said the fire investigation continues. But officials at a community meeting in Halsey Thursday said it appeared there was no negligence on the part of the UTV occupants.

Firefighters have nearly contained the wildfire that burned roughly 30 square miles and led to the death of a volunteer firefighter, officials said. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Thursday morning the fire was 94% contained with only a few short sections of the fire line surrounding the blaze still unsecure. A night shift of firefighters was no longer needed.

A funeral for Mike Moody is at 2 p.m. Friday at Sandhills High School in Dunning. Moody, 59, was assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department. He died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack while fighting the fire.