Ogallala Rotary hosts ‘Kayak Big Mac’ event Saturday

The Ogallala Rotary’s “Kayak Big Mac” event will be live at Lake McConaughy Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon MT.
This year’s fundraiser is BYOB — “bring your own boat” — according to a press release from the organization.
Before Saturday’s event, people also could participate virtually from anywhere by tracking and submitting mileage — up to three different trips to reach 3 miles.
Participants should meet at Lake McConaughy’s Spillway Bay, the first dock before Kingsley Dam.
Departure time is 10 a.m.
Registration is $30 per person, and participants are asked to seek pledges for their mileage.
Organizers plan to use funds raised to purchase life jackets for local children.
For more information, see kayakbigmac.com.
