Ogallala Rotary hosts ‘Kayak Big Mac’ event Saturday
Ogallala Rotary hosts 'Kayak Big Mac' event Saturday

Lake Mac

Lake McConaughy has natural white sand beaches.

 Nebraska Tourism

The Ogallala Rotary’s “Kayak Big Mac” event will be live at Lake McConaughy Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon MT.

This year’s fundraiser is BYOB — “bring your own boat” — according to a press release from the organization.

Before Saturday’s event, people also could participate virtually from anywhere by tracking and submitting mileage — up to three different trips to reach 3 miles.

Participants should meet at Lake McConaughy’s Spillway Bay, the first dock before Kingsley Dam.

Departure time is 10 a.m.

Registration is $30 per person, and participants are asked to seek pledges for their mileage.

Organizers plan to use funds raised to purchase life jackets for local children.

For more information, see kayakbigmac.com.

