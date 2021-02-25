Oklahoma man helps restore history in the same town where his cousin Buffalo Bill made history

“I just saw Tim Burton, and I just started working,” he said. “After they caught me, they were going to throw me off the set, but this assistant director defended me and said, ‘He’s with me. He does everything I tell him to do.’”

Joining his cousin later in the Los Angeles area, Jim Mitchell slowly nudged himself into TV and films by working “red carpet” events where he handed out business cards.

It paid off when he appeared as himself in three episodes of “Storage Wars” in 2012 and 2013. His 28 credits also include several independent films and bit parts in the 2015 science fiction film “400 Days” and a 2016 episode of the CBS-TV series “Mom.”

He said “I got into a knock-down, drag-out food fight” with Joan Rivers and her daughter, Melissa, in a 2014 episode of “Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?” shortly before the elder Rivers’ death.

He won’t be in North Platte for Buffalo Bill’s birthday, he said, because he and Jay have been helping to find lodging around Bartlesville for crew members on “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the latest project of Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese.

He’s looking forward to resuming work on the Pawnee, Jim Mitchell said.

“There’s something about North Platte that reminds me of Bartlesville when I was a kid,” he said. “Everyone’s so friendly and wants to help out, and that makes it so much easier.”

