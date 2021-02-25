Oklahoma man helps restore history in the same town where his cousin Buffalo Bill made history

At last, Jim Mitchell is getting to know his most famous kinsman’s hometown.
The cousin and longtime renovation colleague of Hotel Pawnee historic redeveloper Jay Mitchell says he’s loved getting to know North Platte since they started the hotel’s restoration in October.
That includes his first visit to Scout’s Rest Ranch, home to his fourth cousin five times removed: William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
“I walked the grounds and thought it was really interesting. I loved it,” Jim Mitchell said from his home near Bartlesville, Oklahoma, in advance of Cody’s 175th birthday on Friday.
Though he also “was really impressed” with the nearby Wild West Arena, his greatest thrill was walking through the Lincoln County Historical Museum and its village of well-preserved 19th-century buildings.
“Down here, a lot of (historic) stuff just slowly gets away,” said Jim Mitchell, who expects to return with his cousin in a few weeks to continue the Pawnee’s resurrection.
“In North Platte, I’m just overwhelmed at the positive response there. Those open houses we threw (at Christmas), they were incredible.”
Besides a bit of DNA, Mitchell shares his renowned relative’s yen for acting and showmanship — though he’d admit his résumé doesn’t equal 30 years of worldwide fame from “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West.”
He’s descended through his mother, Linda, from David Cody, third cousin to Buffalo Bill’s father, Isaac. Jim Mitchell is 10 generations removed from Philip and Martha Cody, who immigrated to Massachusetts Bay Colony in about 1698.
Thanks to his late grandmother Maurine Kulp, Mitchell’s name appears on the roster of the International Cody Family Association, founded by Buffalo Bill’s relatives in 1925.
The association is holding an online Buffalo Bill Birthday Cake Contest honoring Cody, born Feb. 26, 1846, near LeClaire, Iowa. North Platte’s annual in-person birthday celebration was canceled due to COVID-19.
A native of Garnett, Kansas, Kulp would round up Jim Mitchell’s family members for Cody reunions in Leavenworth. Buffalo Bill’s father moved his family to that area in 1854.
She also was a regional officer of the Cody association, Mitchell added. “My grandmother really ramrodded that thing quite a bit.”
Mitchell said he heard plenty about Cody — and his longtime Nebraska home base — as a boy in the 1960s and 1970s at Nowata, east of Bartlesville in Oklahoma’s oil country.
“Growing up around here, it’s like ‘North Platte? Oh, Buffalo Bill,’” he said.
His family’s 550-acre cattle ranch also produced crops and oil. Jim, who learned early how to drill wells and work on well equipment, keeps his hand in that business on a 200-acre portion of the original spread.
“I drill my own wells,” he said. “If I’m not doing that, I’m doing welding projects and going to farm auctions and equipment sales.”
He and Jay Mitchell both acquired their love for antiques and restoring buildings by working for grandmother Nora Vickers Mitchell, a Bartlesville antique dealer.
They’ve been restoring old homes and buildings together for 30 years, Jim said. “It started out with rental houses, some that belonged to our relatives (that) they’d had since the 1920s.”
The cousins worked on several of Jay’s historic projects in California, Oklahoma and Kansas before he acquired partial and then full ownership of the Pawnee.
About three years ago, Jim said, he was moving his mother from Nevada to Bartlesville when Jay called. “He said, ‘I’ve got this deal on the Pawnee Hotel, and would you take some pictures?’”
Jim slipped into North Platte, took the photos and got back on the road with his mom.
His acting work evolved in a roundabout way. Mitchell’s oldest IMDb entry cites his work as a production assistant on the 1996 movie “Mars Attacks!”
He said he “bluffed his way” onto director Tim Burton’s movie set in Burns, Kansas, putting expired California plates on a 1975 Cadillac Eldorado convertible.
“I just saw Tim Burton, and I just started working,” he said. “After they caught me, they were going to throw me off the set, but this assistant director defended me and said, ‘He’s with me. He does everything I tell him to do.’”
Joining his cousin later in the Los Angeles area, Jim Mitchell slowly nudged himself into TV and films by working “red carpet” events where he handed out business cards.
It paid off when he appeared as himself in three episodes of “Storage Wars” in 2012 and 2013. His 28 credits also include several independent films and bit parts in the 2015 science fiction film “400 Days” and a 2016 episode of the CBS-TV series “Mom.”
He said “I got into a knock-down, drag-out food fight” with Joan Rivers and her daughter, Melissa, in a 2014 episode of “Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?” shortly before the elder Rivers’ death.
He won’t be in North Platte for Buffalo Bill’s birthday, he said, because he and Jay have been helping to find lodging around Bartlesville for crew members on “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the latest project of Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese.
He’s looking forward to resuming work on the Pawnee, Jim Mitchell said.
“There’s something about North Platte that reminds me of Bartlesville when I was a kid,” he said. “Everyone’s so friendly and wants to help out, and that makes it so much easier.”