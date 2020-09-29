Oklahoma man identified as driver killed near Cozad on I-80

COZAD — A 72-year-old Oklahoma man has been identified as the driver of a pickup who was killed on Thursday, Sept. 24, after his vehicle left Interstate 80.

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the driver as James Jones, of Calera, Oklahoma, according to NSP Public Relations Director Cody Thomas.

Jones died as the result of an accident, after his Dodge pickup left the roadway, near mile marker 222, one mile west of Cozad and struck a concrete culvert in the north ditch of I-80, according to the preliminary investigation by the State Patrol.

While the crash was reported around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, the fatal accident is believed to have occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday.

At the time of the accident, Jones was not wearing a seatbelt, but was not ejected when the vehicle collided with the culvert, Trooper John Wagner said, who was at the scene of the accident.

Jones had a small dog with him in the pickup at the time of the accident; it was injured and transported to Overton Veterinary Services.

The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate.