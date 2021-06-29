Olivia Swedberg's mom to share how social media connected her with a young boy who needed a liver

In May 2015, the Swedberg family of North Platte found out that their 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, had an inoperable tumor on her brain stem.
Olivia died June 30, 2015, but her memory and organs live on in a number of children and adults, including 8-year-old Lucas Goeller, who received a liver from Olivia.
The transplant wouldn’t have been possible without social media. Lauressa Gillock, Olivia’s mom, and Jessica Goeller, Lucas’ mom, will share that story at 10 a.m. Wednesday, which is National Social Media Day, according to a Donate Life America press release. To watch, visit facebook.com/donatelife.
Live On Nebraska, Donate Life America and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education are hosting a Facebook Live with Gillock and Goeller as well as with Dr. George Mazariegos of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Donate Life America’s CEO and President David Fleming and Christine Salud, a Facebook executive and living kidney donor.
For more information, visit liveonnebraska.org or donatelife.net.