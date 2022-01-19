On last day of bill introduction, Groene introduces voter, tax bracket and student discipline bills

State law already requires acceptable documents other than photo ID to have been issued within 60 days and show the same name and residence address as on the voter’s registration.

Under LB 1181, ballot envelopes would have to include a “separate, sealable pocket compartment” in which to put copies of ID documents.

Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Tom Brewer of Gordon are among several co-sponsors of LB 1181 and a bill Groene introduced earlier (LB 785) shortening the early voting period from 35 to 22 days for regular elections.

Meanwhile, Groene on Wednesday co-sponsored an Erdman bill (LB 1123) that would forbid election commissioners from counting early ballots in statewide elections until all polls have closed.

State law now says no early ballots may be counted earlier than 24 hours before in-person polls open on Election Day.

In Lincoln County, results from that first wave of early ballots haven’t been released until right after in-person polls close.

Groene’s Wednesday bills also included LB 1180, which would retain Nebraska’s four individual income tax brackets and rates but raise the minimum taxable income levels at which each kicks in.