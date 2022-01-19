On last day of bill introduction, Groene introduces voter, tax bracket and student discipline bills

North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene completed his last batch of legislative bills Wednesday with measures to tighten voter identification requirements, broaden state income tax brackets and revive a student discipline bill that fell short in 2019.
Wednesday was the last day senators could introduce bills to be heard during the “short” 60-day 2022 session. They’re currently scheduled to adjourn the two-year 107th Legislature on April 20.
Groene, Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango — all two-term lawmakers from west central Nebraska — are in their last regular Unicameral session. All three will leave next January due to term limits.
Legislative Bill 1181, one of the measures Groene introduced Wednesday, adds to a group of new bills from mostly rural lawmakers replying to persistent allegations about election security after the 2020 vote.
For “early voting” ballots to count, the bill says, voters returning filled-out ballots would have to include a copy of their “current and valid” photo identification or a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government document.
All those ID methods already are required when people register to vote by mail as first-time Nebraska voters. LB 1181 would make evidence of at least one of them mandatory for all mail-in registrations.
State law already requires acceptable documents other than photo ID to have been issued within 60 days and show the same name and residence address as on the voter’s registration.
Under LB 1181, ballot envelopes would have to include a “separate, sealable pocket compartment” in which to put copies of ID documents.
Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Tom Brewer of Gordon are among several co-sponsors of LB 1181 and a bill Groene introduced earlier (LB 785) shortening the early voting period from 35 to 22 days for regular elections.
Meanwhile, Groene on Wednesday co-sponsored an Erdman bill (LB 1123) that would forbid election commissioners from counting early ballots in statewide elections until all polls have closed.
State law now says no early ballots may be counted earlier than 24 hours before in-person polls open on Election Day.
In Lincoln County, results from that first wave of early ballots haven’t been released until right after in-person polls close.
Groene’s Wednesday bills also included LB 1180, which would retain Nebraska’s four individual income tax brackets and rates but raise the minimum taxable income levels at which each kicks in.
The state’s top bracket of 6.84% now applies to individuals making at least $29,000 in taxable income or married couples making at least $58,000.
LB 1180 would raise those minimums to $60,000 for singles and $150,000 for couples. Singles between $29,000 and $59,999 or couples between $58,000 and $149,999 thus would be taxed at the second-highest state tax bracket of 5.01%.
Groene’s final Wednesday bill, LB 1179, resumes his lengthy effort to clarify educators’ powers with unruly students in the wake of a 2014 incident at North Platte’s Jefferson Elementary School.
He fell one vote short in July 2020 of breaking a filibuster of his LB 147, which would have given teachers and school employees more protection against being disciplined or fired if they had to physically restrain a student to protect that student or others.
The District 42 lawmaker’s new bill retains that concept, allowing them to “utilize a classroom safety intervention” but also requiring “efforts to de-escalate the situation” before that can be done.
LB 1179 also would require public school educators, paraprofessionals, school nurses and counselors to receive “classroom safety intervention” and “behavioral awareness training.” Private and parochial school educators also could voluntarily receive the training.
The Jefferson Elementary incident took place in February 2014. Testimony at a school board hearing that June indicated that veteran physical education teacher Mark Woodhead had physically removed a disruptive student from the school office.
The student had acted out in Woodhead’s classroom and then gone to the office, according to the testimony.
Then-Superintendent Marty Bassett recommended that Woodhead’s contract not be renewed, but the school board voted 4-2 to overturn that decision. Woodhead resumed his duties and later retired.
