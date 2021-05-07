 Skip to main content
One business fails alcohol inspection in Keith County
Wednesday evening, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Keith County.

Fifteen businesses were inspected. One business sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 7%. All businesses checked the minor’s ID.

The business that failed the inspection was Cenex Zip Trip 80 — Ogallala.

The businesses included liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars. Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant No. 93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

