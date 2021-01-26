One dead, two injured in crash on I-80 after first notable local snowfall of year

An early-morning multivehicle crash Tuesday killed one person and injured two on Interstate 80 west of North Platte, a byproduct of Monday’s first notable local snowfall of 2021.

I-80’s westbound lanes were closed for 4½ hours from the Newberry Access road to Hershey by the 6:10 a.m. crash near mile marker 172, five miles west of the U.S. Highway 83 interchange.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the sequence began when an eastbound semitrailer truck tipped over, crossing the median and partly blocking the westbound lanes.

Then a westbound semi collided with it, ejecting the driver and passenger that had been in the cab of the eastbound semi, Thomas said.

Both had been wearing seat belts, “but they had removed them after the semi tipped over,” he said.

The eastbound semi’s driver, 42-year-old Richard Zow of Aurora, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene after the ejection.

Thomas said Zow’s passenger and the driver of the westbound semi were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the westbound semi wasn’t hurt.