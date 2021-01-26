One dead, two injured in crash on I-80 after first notable local snowfall of year

An early-morning multivehicle crash Tuesday killed one person and injured two on Interstate 80 west of North Platte, a byproduct of Monday’s first notable local snowfall of 2021.
I-80’s westbound lanes were closed for 4½ hours from the Newberry Access road to Hershey by the 6:10 a.m. crash near mile marker 172, five miles west of the U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the sequence began when an eastbound semitrailer truck tipped over, crossing the median and partly blocking the westbound lanes.
Then a westbound semi collided with it, ejecting the driver and passenger that had been in the cab of the eastbound semi, Thomas said.
Both had been wearing seat belts, “but they had removed them after the semi tipped over,” he said.
The eastbound semi’s driver, 42-year-old Richard Zow of Aurora, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene after the ejection.
Thomas said Zow’s passenger and the driver of the westbound semi were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the westbound semi wasn’t hurt.
The Nebraska State Patrol diverted I-80 westbound traffic to U.S. Highway 30 through North Platte until the interstate’s westbound lanes and both interchanges reopened about 10:45 a.m.
North Platte did set an all-time high for Jan. 25 snowfall during Monday’s storm.
The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field recorded 4.1 inches of snow, bettering the 3 inches that fell in North Platte in both 1902 and 1950.
The city found itself near the western edge of the storm system that blanketed the Omaha and Lincoln areas with a foot of snow Monday.
Though forecasters had said measurable snow remained likely Tuesday, North Platte’s skies lightened up in the morning hours as the system moved out early.
Reports of 3 to 5 inches of snow were common through much of west central Nebraska, according to the weather service.
Reporting stations south-southeast of Elsie and south-southwest of Wallace recorded about 6½ inches apiece as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. Another station west of Merna, in Custer County, had 7 inches as of 8:45 p.m. Monday.
The city of North Platte lifted its “snow emergency” at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, allowing residents to again park their vehicles along curbs on snow routes. North Platte Public Schools students enjoyed a second consecutive “snow day” Tuesday, called by school officials Monday evening before the weather system moved on.
Bitter cold temperatures were expected to greet local residents Wednesday morning, with a low near zero and wind chills as low as 9 below due to southerly winds.