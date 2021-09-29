One person dead after camper fire in Sutherland

One person died in a camper fire early Wednesday at a Sutherland campground, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.
A faulty appliance is believed to have caused the blaze at 31599 West Park Road, a preliminary investigation by the state fire marshal found.
The body was found inside the camper. An autopsy and identification will be performed at Central Nebraska Mortuary Services in Gibbon, officials said.
According to the media release, sheriff’s deputies and Sutherland Fire Department personnel responded at 1:30 a.m. after reports of a camper engulfed in flames. Witnesses said a male lived in the camper and was likely inside.
The fire remains under investigation.