Online registration now open for North Platte Bambino Buddy Bal

Online registration for the North Platte Bambino Buddy Ball program is open.

Formed by the Babe Ruth League in 2000, the program gives athletes between 5 and 19 years old who have physical or mental disabilities the opportunity to play in an organized baseball or softball league.

A “buddy” assists the player in swinging a bat, rounding the bases or catching the ball.

Registration for the league ends June 15 and the season begins in July.

Online forms for both players and buddies are available on the North Platte Bambino Buddy Ball page on Facebook.

Those interested can also contact Lori Hansen at 308-530-6835 or email ljhansen25@gmail.com for additional information or questions.