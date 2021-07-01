Open house/ribbon cutting planned for Mid-Plains Community College Imperial Campus

The newly renovated Imperial Campus will be better set up to meet the needs of students, businesses and industries in the southwest corner of its service area.

Since the campus opened at its current location in 2008, it has provided the Chase County region with both traditional and non-traditional classes, business and targeted industry trainings and a variety of avocational and recreational courses.

The expansion will provide more opportunities for additional enrollment in nursing, CPR and Emergency Medical Services. Not only will there be increased class space for general education/transfer courses, but the multi-purpose room can also be used for on-site, applied technology courses and new hands-on learning opportunities.

Those opportunities could include everything from meetings and business trainings to children’s classes and community education workshops.

The expansion was possible thanks in part to the support of generous donors. In addition to MPCC’s contribution toward the $925,000 cost of the project, funding came from the City of Imperial, the Chase County Board of Commissioners, donations from several local businesses and organizations and the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation of Omaha.

Wayne Dowhower Construction, Inc., of North Platte, was the contractor for the project.