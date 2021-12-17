Opening soon: Progress marches onward at North Platte's Twin Rivers Business Park

K&M’s and Coors’ projects follow on the heels of Chief Development Inc.’s construction of the nine-warehouse Iron Trail Industrial Park starting in late 2019 at Twin Rivers’ north end.

Chief has business commitments for six of the nine buildings, Chief Development President and General Manager Roger Bullington said. The others are available for lease.

Meanwhile, a Bass Pro Shops for-sale sign is advertising the availability of the vacant Cabela’s call center building at the corner of Twin Rivers and East State Farm roads.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said Bass Pro sent the call center’s employees to work from home when the COVID-19 pandemic set in nationwide in March 2020.

“Then they made the decision not to reopen,” he said.

Steve Krajewski, Bass Pro/Cabela’s senior director for real estate, referred a Telegraph inquiry to the combined sports outfitter’s press office. It had not replied as of Friday.

The website for Bass Pro, which acquired formerly Sidney-based Cabela’s in 2017, now lists Kearney as its only Nebraska “contact center” location.