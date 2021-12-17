Opening soon: Progress marches onward at North Platte's Twin Rivers Business Park

North Platte’s Twin Rivers Business Park is gathering steam, with wall-raising set to begin next week on a new home for Coors Distributing next to K&M Tire’s emerging regional distribution center.
Tad Haneborg, manager of his family’s 44-year-old regional beer distributorship, said he expects it’ll be ready to move from 642 N. Willow St. to its new 40,000-square-foot warehouse next summer.
He said it’ll look similar to K&M’s 50,000-square-foot warehouse, on which workers have enclosed walls on Twin Rivers Road’s west side. It’s on track for a spring opening with an initial 10-person workforce.
“We’ve been at our current location since 1977, and it’s time for a move,” Haneborg said. “We’ve grown the business substantially.”
He said his father, the late Larry Haneborg, employed just seven people when he opened the business just south of West Seventh and Willow streets.
Coors Distributing now employs 35 people in serving 16 west central and southwest Nebraska counties. Its business has doubled and employment tripled since adding Miller’s beer brands in 2012, Tad Haneborg said.
The family plans to remodel its current Seventh Street warehouse in order to attract a new owner or tenant there, he added.
K&M’s and Coors’ projects follow on the heels of Chief Development Inc.’s construction of the nine-warehouse Iron Trail Industrial Park starting in late 2019 at Twin Rivers’ north end.
Chief has business commitments for six of the nine buildings, Chief Development President and General Manager Roger Bullington said. The others are available for lease.
Meanwhile, a Bass Pro Shops for-sale sign is advertising the availability of the vacant Cabela’s call center building at the corner of Twin Rivers and East State Farm roads.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said Bass Pro sent the call center’s employees to work from home when the COVID-19 pandemic set in nationwide in March 2020.
“Then they made the decision not to reopen,” he said.
Steve Krajewski, Bass Pro/Cabela’s senior director for real estate, referred a Telegraph inquiry to the combined sports outfitter’s press office. It had not replied as of Friday.
The website for Bass Pro, which acquired formerly Sidney-based Cabela’s in 2017, now lists Kearney as its only Nebraska “contact center” location.
Cabela’s also had call centers in Sidney, Grand Island and Lincoln. It opened its North Platte call center in 1996, then built and opened a $1 million center in 2003 as Twin Rivers’ first business occupant.
The North Platte City Council had granted Cabela’s tax increment financing for its project.
The call-center building came fully onto property tax rolls in 2012, seven years ahead of schedule. Its 2021 taxable value is $1.3 million.
FedEx Ground, the business park’s other longtime occupant, sits south of Iron Trail and across from the K&M and Coors sites.