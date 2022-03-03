Opening statements made in trial of Omaha woman accused of killing husband, defense says she will testify

LEXINGTON — The first law enforcement officer on the scene in the June 2020 shooting on Interstate 80 took the stand on the first day of the second-degree murder case against Kathleen Jourdan Thursday.

Nebraska State Patrol trooper Carlos Trevino, a 24-year veteran, was returning to North Platte from Cozad when he received the report of a “hysterical female and a possible weapon involved.” After arriving on scene and calling out instructions on his vehicle’s PA system, Trevino said he saw a female exit the passenger side of the vehicle with red, bloody hands, and two children. Trevino also observed an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat.

Trevino’s testimony came after opening arguments in Jourdan’s case. The 33-year-old Omaha woman is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of her husband, Joshua Jourdan. She has claimed self-defense. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2020.

Cozad Police Department Sergeant Garrett McArdle, who also testified Thursday, said Jourdan told him on scene that Joshua Jourdan was dead, and that she had shot him.

“‘He raised a hand to me and I couldn’t do this anymore,’” is what McArdle said Jourdan told him at the time.

In her opening remarks, Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman said the couple had an abusive and strained relationship, but also said Kathleen Jourdan admitted to officers about thinking about killing Joshua Jourdan at various times since 2013.

“She claimed she thought about it as an intellectual curiosity,” Waterman said. Later in Jourdan’s interview with law enforcement, she told officers she was “relieved” Joshua Jourdan was dead.

Waterman also noted a Facebook conversation Kathleen Jourdan had with a friend “about how to commit the perfect murder,”

“It gives you a window into the thinking of the defendant,” Waterman said.

Waterman asked the jurors to keep two words in mind throughout the trial, “fear and rage.” Waterman said this killing was not about fear.

Defense attorney Brian Davis countered those assertions in his opening remarks, saying the timing of the Facebook conversation was unfortunate but the evidence would show “the comedy being attempted,” by Kathleen Jourdan and her friend.

Kathleen Jourdan had recently accepted a new job in Scottsbluff and had traveled there with her two children. While returning home, her vehicle broke down in Dawson County, forcing her to call her husband to come get them.

After Joshua Jourdan had arrived in Dawson County, Davis said the abuse started almost immediately.

During what would be their final argument, Davis said Joshua suddenly hit the brakes and pulled the car over to the side of the road. He raised his right arm “for what exact purpose, I don’t know,” Davis said.

Davis also outlined a history of abuse, including an incident in 2015 in Grenada where Joshua strangled Kathleen to the point she thought she would die and had to seek medical attention and a 2017 incident in Georgia when Joshua had punched Kathleen in the face with a closed fist. Joshua Jourdan had been convicted of domestic assault in the second incident, Davis said.

Davis said Kathleen had filed for divorce in the past and gotten temporary custody of their children, “a death wasn’t necessary.”

Davis concluded by saying, “this was not rage, this was fear and this was a reaction.” He said the jury will get to hear from Kathleen herself, as she testifies in her own defense, “you will hear her story from her mouth.”