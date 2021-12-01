OpenSky Institute examines what keeps young people in Nebraska, draws in new residents

Arganbright, co-founder of Sandhills State Bank and Valentine’s Bolo Beer Co., said Nebraska’s rural areas can compete well in appealing to people seeking community.

That’s what brought him back to Valentine after going to college in Lincoln and living in other states, he said.

“More than anything else, it’s the quality of life that’s in this state,” Arganbright said. “I think the pace is really comfortable. I think the people are great. And there’s opportunity here.”

But he said rural towns and counties need a greater supply of affordable homes, high-speed broadband and more child care so big-city residents can keep their careers but choose to live in Nebraska.

Broadband “is the No. 1 question we get when someone’s up tubing the Niobrara or golfing in Valentine and having the time of life in the summer and they’re thinking of maybe moving here,” Arganbright said.

He added that Valentine, with 2,626 people in the 2020 census, had just 11 homes for sale as of Wednesday.

“That’s a big win. I don’t think we’ve been out of single digits in months,” he said. “In my opinion, Valentine could another use 200 people tomorrow. We’ve got nowhere to house them.”