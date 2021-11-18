Operation Christmas Child coordinators see collection bouncing back to pre-pandemic numbers

After hitting a COVID-19 speed bump last year, local and regional coordinators with Operation Christmas Child say the annual pre-Thanksgiving collection is bouncing back nicely.
Local residents stuffing special shoeboxes with small gifts for needy children in other countries have until noon Monday to get them to Bethel Evangelical Free Church in North Platte, says longtime area coordinator Val Hiser.
The church at 2700 W. Philip Ave. will receive boxes from North Platte and nine official regional collection points from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday through Monday, she said.
Hiser is marking her 20th year with the campaign sponsored nationally since 1993 by Samaritan’s Purse of Boone, North Carolina. Dave and Jill Cooke of Great Britain founded the effort.
Hiser said she’ll be joined as co-coordinator for the 2022 drive by Kevin Nikutta of North Platte, who will take over leadership starting in 2023.
“I’ll still be here” helping out after that, she added.
Ogallala area coordinator Monica Steenburg joined Hiser at Bethel Thursday so both could greet Gia Moser, the Lower Midwest regional coordinator in Kansas City for Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child.
All three women said the pandemic didn’t take as great a toll as feared on the 2020 drive, when churches and other local groups were more reluctant to hold mass “packing parties” to stuff the effort’s red and green shoeboxes.
National and local Operation Christmas Child activity seems well on its way to returning to 2019 levels, they added.
Nationally, Moser said, the 2020 drive saw shipments to other nations drop from 9 million to 8 million boxes. “That’s a miracle” that it didn’t drop lower, she added.
Bethel received only about 1,000 fewer shoeboxes last year than in 2019, Hiser said. Volunteers in Arnold, who were holding a community packing party Thursday, are expected to deliver that many boxes Friday.
Steenburg said New Hope Church, which spearheads Ogallala’s collection, expects to match its 2019 total of 325 to 350 boxes. A Nov. 7 auction and dinner raised $8,800 for shipping costs and buying bulk items to donate, she said.
Hiser said Bethel saw “the biggest Monday we’ve ever had” on Nov. 15. “By noon, we had 500 boxes here.”
About 125 of the boxes received at North Platte came from a single class at St. Patrick High School, she added.
Besides North Platte and Ogallala, official Operation Christmas Child collection points are in Benkelman, Farnam, Grant, Hayes Center, Imperial, McCook, Valentine and Broken Bow.
Children in 106 nations are expected to receive shoeboxes this year, Steenburg said. Program guidelines recommend including a personal note and a “quality ‘wow’ toy,” along with other toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
“The child gets one chance in a lifetime to get a box” through Operation Christmas Child, Hiser said. “Often it’s the only Christmas gift they’ve ever received.”
True to the program’s Christian origins, children also will receive a pamphlet talking about Jesus as “The Greatest Gift” and inviting them to join a local discipleship program, Moser said.
The Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the late worldwide Christian evangelist Billy Graham, serves as president of Samaritan’s Purse.
