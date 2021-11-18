Operation Christmas Child coordinators see collection bouncing back to pre-pandemic numbers

After hitting a COVID-19 speed bump last year, local and regional coordinators with Operation Christmas Child say the annual pre-Thanksgiving collection is bouncing back nicely.

Local residents stuffing special shoeboxes with small gifts for needy children in other countries have until noon Monday to get them to Bethel Evangelical Free Church in North Platte, says longtime area coordinator Val Hiser.

The church at 2700 W. Philip Ave. will receive boxes from North Platte and nine official regional collection points from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday through Monday, she said.

Hiser is marking her 20th year with the campaign sponsored nationally since 1993 by Samaritan’s Purse of Boone, North Carolina. Dave and Jill Cooke of Great Britain founded the effort.

Hiser said she’ll be joined as co-coordinator for the 2022 drive by Kevin Nikutta of North Platte, who will take over leadership starting in 2023.

“I’ll still be here” helping out after that, she added.

Ogallala area coordinator Monica Steenburg joined Hiser at Bethel Thursday so both could greet Gia Moser, the Lower Midwest regional coordinator in Kansas City for Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child.