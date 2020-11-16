 Skip to main content
Operation Christmas Child now accepting donations.
The Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child project has begun with curbside drop-off available through Monday.

In North Platte, Bethel Evangelical Free Church at 2700 W. Philip Ave. will accept donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. On Sunday, the times are from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Monday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shoeboxes may be filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Anyone packing a shoebox can order a pack online at samaritanspurse.org, pick one up at a local Hobby Lobby or simply use an old shoebox. Pack the shoeboxes at home and take them to the drop-off location.

Throughout the project’s national collection week, area shoebox donors will contribute to the 2020 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

