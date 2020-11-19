Operation Christmas Child to send boxes to 112 different countries

Hiser said boxes can be picked up at Bethel or folks can bring in the gift items and volunteers will pack the boxes for them.

Some shoebox gift ideas include a “wow” item — such as a soccer ball with pump, a doll, a stuffed animal or shoes — and other items like toy cars, jump ropes, yo-yos, toys that light up and make noise, non-liquid hygiene items and school supplies.

“We’ve had three speakers here, they’re called ‘full-circle speakers,'” Hiser said. “They received a box as a child and then they came and told how that affected their lives.”

One young boy in Africa received a shoebox with a yo-yo that lit up.

“Of course, he didn’t even know how to use it,” Hiser said. “It took him awhile to learn how to use it.”

She said in his village, the boy became “head man” because the kids were all interested in how that thing worked.

“He was so grateful that someone who didn’t even know him would send him something,” Hiser said.

The young boy then had an opportunity to come to the United States and go to college here. He tells his story of not only the shoebox gifts, but also another gift, Hiser said.