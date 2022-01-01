 Skip to main content
Order of Eastern Star recognizes North Platte woman’s seven decades of service
Order of Eastern Star recognizes North Platte woman's seven decades of service

Order of Eastern Star recognizes North Platte woman's seven decades of service

Norma Kasson holds the Imhoff Award certificate she received Dec. 30. She joined the Order of Eastern Star in April 1950, and has been part of Wilsonville, McCook and North Platte chapters.

 Courtesy photo

Order of Eastern Star Signet Chapter No. 55 of North Platte presented its first Imhoff Award to Norma Kasson on Dec. 30.

The Imhoff award, named after the First Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Nebraska Mary E. Imhoff, is an emblem of service and an honored badge of a Nebraska Eastern Star, representing many years of service, according to a press release.

This award is to be given to the Eastern Star member in good standing with the longest period of membership in each chapter in Nebraska.

At Kasson’s home, Treasurer Robin Brown, Organist Vernita Ridinger and Secretary Colleen O’Shaughnessy presented a certificate, pin and letter of recognition to the longtime member.

Kasson joined Order of Eastern Star on April 15, 1950, in the Valley Chapter No. 221 of Wilsonville.

After leaving that chapter, she affiliated into Eureka Chapter No. 86 of McCook on Oct. 9, 1970, before affiliating with Signet Chapter No. 55 on Feb. 8, 2007, where she is a plural member.

Kasson received her 50-year membership pin in April 2000 at Eureka Chapter No. 86.

Kasson’s husband, Patrick, is the Jorden Medal holder for Platte Valley Blue Lodge No. 32. Both have given 71 years of service.

