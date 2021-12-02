Organizer says racetrack, casino in North Platte could mean $115M in tax revenue

A proposed horse racetrack and casino in North Platte could mean about $115 million in tax revenues for the city, county and state over a decade, a representative for the organization behind the project says.
Those were the findings of a regional market analysis that Sam Boyd, the president of Global Gaming Nebraska, shared Thursday morning.
“The findings of this study verify our belief that western Nebraska is an untapped market for this type of entertainment facility,” Boyd said. “This study confirms that, if approved for license, the investment we will make in these communities will have a positive impact on the western part of the state for decades to come.”
Global Gaming Nebraska is a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation’s Global Gaming Solutions, a commercial business that oversees more than 26 casinos in Oklahoma and Texas.
Brian Becker and his daughter, Breanne, who operate a one-day-a year quarter horse racing operation in Hastings, have partnered with Global Gaming for the racetrack/casino proposals in North Platte and Gering.
The Beckers were on hand along with Boyd for a project presentation on the second floor of the Prairie Arts Center.
The proposed five-eighths-mile oval dirt horse track and roughly 40,000-square-foot casino with more than 600 electronic games would be constructed on a 73.58-acre tract of land in North Platte between Interstate 80 and East Walker Road.
Boyd said the marketing study showed that the project could draw from a population of roughly 260,000 within a 125-mile radius that includes out-of-area visitors from Wyoming, Kansas and Colorado. He said the economic impacts over the decade would be:
» $84 million to the Nebraska Property Tax Credit cash fund.
» $15 million to the City of North Platte.
» $15 million to Lincoln County.
» $6 million to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission and general fund.
More than 180 jobs would be created with about a $5.5 million annual payroll, according to the analysis.
He said the benefits would be similar for a casino in Gering, which is about 175 miles from North Platte.
State law dictates horse tracks must run at least one race day a year to offer simulcasting, but Boyd said there could be up to 30 days of quarter-horse racing within the first five years of the North Platte track’s operation.
There are a number of steps to clear before a track and casino would be in North Platte, however. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will have a public hearing on a final draft of casino regulations Dec. 17 in Lincoln. Should the board pass the rules, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts both would have to approve the guidelines.
Potential tracks could then apply for a license from the commission — a process that likely will not happen until next year.
“Could (the North Platte track/casino) open in 2022? I think that’s unlikely,” Boyd said. “Could this be open in 2023 with horse racing in North Platte? That could be likely.”
He said the Legislature could approve a “cleanup bill” with additional rules — or “field goal posts” — to the casino industry in the state during the session that begins Jan. 5
“I think that is likely to happen, but you can never predict what a legislature will do,” Boyd said.
Boyd said if approved, construction would be a 12-month process and the hope would be to build the track and casino simultaneously.
There are six existing racetracks in Nebraska, and Gering and North Platte are among seven communities where racetrack and casino proposals are being explored.
Ogallala, which is about 50 miles west of North Platte, had a public meeting in November on a proposed casino, racetrack and hotel project just off exit 126.
The project is being led by the Minnesota-based Canterbury Park Holding Corp.
Boyd said he anticipates that six to 12 casinos will be approved in Nebraska. Given that, what are the odds that more than one would be approved for communities within close proximity of each other in western Nebraska?
“I wish I could answer that question,” Boyd said. “That is up to the commission or the Legislature.
“Our job is to advocate for North Platte. Due to the population in western Nebraska, there is a great opportunity for both Gering and North Platte to stand on their own. The reason we picked North Platte is because of the (city’s) infrastructure and plans of growth. ...
“Not to say those are not as great as in other cities like Ogallala and not to disparage them. But we think this is the best location and that is what we are advocating.”