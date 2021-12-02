Organizer says racetrack, casino in North Platte could mean $115M in tax revenue

Potential tracks could then apply for a license from the commission — a process that likely will not happen until next year.

“Could (the North Platte track/casino) open in 2022? I think that’s unlikely,” Boyd said. “Could this be open in 2023 with horse racing in North Platte? That could be likely.”

He said the Legislature could approve a “cleanup bill” with additional rules — or “field goal posts” — to the casino industry in the state during the session that begins Jan. 5

“I think that is likely to happen, but you can never predict what a legislature will do,” Boyd said.

Boyd said if approved, construction would be a 12-month process and the hope would be to build the track and casino simultaneously.

There are six existing racetracks in Nebraska, and Gering and North Platte are among seven communities where racetrack and casino proposals are being explored.

Ogallala, which is about 50 miles west of North Platte, had a public meeting in November on a proposed casino, racetrack and hotel project just off exit 126.

The project is being led by the Minnesota-based Canterbury Park Holding Corp.