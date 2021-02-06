Organizers say Saturday vaccination at North Platte High School runs smoothly, efficiently

The education gleaned from the West Central District Health Department’s first vaccination clinic at North Platte High School Jan. 6 helped to smooth out the process for Saturday’s event.

WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said the clinic was the health department’s fifth or sixth and its second at NPHS.

“What we did this time is we went back and increased our space,” Vanderheiden said. “We set it up very similar to how we set it up for H1N1 (vaccinations) back in 2009. We kept our number at a little over 500, simply just to test this layout.”

Vanderheiden said with what was implemented on Saturday, the Health Department is ready to handle more.

“When those allocations (of vaccine) are available, we can easily increase to 1,500 or more and still not have people waiting to get vaccinated,” Vanderheiden said. “If anybody has waited, it’s probably for 45 seconds and then they were up at their station for their nurse to vaccinate.”

Brooke Morrison of North Platte and Doug Long, a Hershey Public Schools teacher, said the process went quickly for them.

“I got here at my arrival time and didn’t wait at all,” Morrison said. “They were basically waiting for me and it went very swift and smooth.