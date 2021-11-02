Original North Platte Farmers Market moves inside

The Original North Platte Farmers Market moves indoors beginning Saturday at District 177.

The market will run through Dec. 18 on Saturdays in the old Herberger’s space in the mall at 1000 S. Dewey St. The market will host more than 40 vendors and an indoor food court.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday.

Organizer Lena Cardenas said this is the sixth year of the indoor market.

“We will have baked goods, we’ll have direct sales vendors,” Cardenas said. “It’s more of a holiday event where people come and buy Christmas gifts.”

She said there will be crafters and artists, including an artist who creates items with spent shotgun shells and another who builds fire pits.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ll have artist Sue Perez here as well,” Cardenas said. “She will have smaller items like Christmas cards.”

Some nonprofit organizations will have booths set up for information and donations.

“We’ll have lots of food vendors like La Pachanga; Prokops’ will be there,” Cardenas said. “We will have drawings that will start right after Thanksgiving.”