Original owners reopen Papa Murphy's in North Platte
Papa Murphy’s Take ’N’ Bake Pizza is reopening in North Platte on Tuesday under new management.

Mitchell and Charlotte Wagner, the original owners of the North Platte store, have purchased the business along with Patrick and Caitlyn Jacobson.

Papa Murphy’s is located at 111 N. Jeffers St. The store hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. during the week, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.

“We believe in North Platte and we’re looking forward to the growth of the city and being a part of that,” Patrick Jacobson wrote in a press release Monday announcing the reopening. “Papa Murphy’s is the only take-and-bake pizza store and it’s very convenient for families and individuals who are on the go.”

Jacobson said work to reopen the store was ongoing throughout the summer leading into what he called this week’s “soft reopening.”

He said the store has 20 employees.

