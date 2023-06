An Oshkosh man died after being struck by lightning while horseback riding on June 21.

According to the Garden County Sheriff's Office, Terrel Vineyard, 27, of Oshkosh was pronounced dead at the scene, north of Oshkosh.

The sheriff's office received a call at about 2:08 p.m. on June 21 alerting them of the incident. The Garden County attorney/coroner also assisted on the call.

No additional information is available at this time, the sheriff's office said.