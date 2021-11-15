'Our priority is people': Candidate for UNL Extension director and dean shares vision for program

Dr. Charles Stoltenow, priority candidate for Nebraska Extension dean and director, shared his vision with area producers and educators during a luncheon Monday at the West Central Research Extension and Education Center.

As the priority candidate, Stoltenow is likely to be selected as the next dean following his tour of the state.

Stoltenow is an assistant director of North Dakota State University Extension located in Fargo, North Dakota, and serves as the agriculture and natural resources program leader. This is his 25th year with NDSU Extension.

“Our priority is people; it’s about connections,” Stoltenow said. “How do we serve the needs of Nebraskans and what are those needs?”

While the Extension system can’t meet all the needs, he wants to start by looking at the system’s strengths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What are we the best at?” Stoltenow said. “Agriculture, of course, is going to be a big priority for us. 4-H is going to be a big priority for us. The learning child is going to be a big priority for us.”

In addition to involvement with youth through 4-H and other programs, the Extension will also need to look at how it can help develop the Nebraska labor force.