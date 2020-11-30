Outgoing North Platte mayor closes book on 50 years of public service

As life-changing decisions go, Dwight Livingston took much more time with his last one than his first.
Just two months into college, he had abruptly quit the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — without realizing that would open him up to the military draft as the Vietnam War heated up.
“At that time, we had lockers. I just threw all of (my books) into the locker and locked it up,” Livingston, who turns 72 Dec. 15, said Monday on his last full day as North Platte’s mayor.
“That was not a wise decision.”
But he chose the U.S. Air Force before the Marines or Army chose him, he said. Serving in Vietnam with the Air Force’s military police opened the door to a 39-year career with the North Platte Police Department and eventually two terms as mayor.
He made up for his college mistake, after 20 years of study, by earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1992.
In making his last big decision, Livingston said, he left himself just minutes to spare.
With residents urging him to run for mayor, Livingston, who retired in June 2011 as deputy police chief, debated pros and cons for nearly an hour outside the Lincoln County Courthouse with his wife, Ronda.
It was filing deadline day, March 1, 2012.
“Finally I looked at her and said, ‘Yep, I’m going to do it.’” But inside County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office, “they said, ‘Well, have you paid your filing fees?’ I said, ‘Don’t I do that here?’ ... ‘No, you have to go to City Hall.’”
Ronda paid the fees there because “I’m trying to keep this quiet,” he said. “Now it’s about a quarter to 5, and (the clerk’s office) closes up shop at 5.”
He made it there in time.
After unseating incumbent Mayor Marc Kaschke in 2012, Livingston won re-election over Dave Vigil in 2016.
When he steps down at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, he’ll close nearly 50 years of North Platte public service grateful for his adopted hometown’s progress in renewing itself for another generation.
“I said that all along: Let’s start small and work our way back up,” said Livingston, a Lincoln native.
Mayor-elect Brandon Kelliher inherits a City Hall with new players in five key positions after a wave of retirements that started in 2018.
Recent economic setbacks as Bailey Yard shed jobs and “big box” retailers closed their doors have been followed by new housing and commercial investments by local residents and Nebraska firms.
Livingston praised persistent work by city staff, local leaders and residents in building public-private partnerships, updating ordinances to better enforce building health and safety codes and winning a multiyear campaign to remove the city’s heart from federally designated “100-year” floodplains.
He thanked North Platte voters for their resounding Nov. 3 renewal of the Quality Growth Fund, which sets aside a portion of local sales taxes so the city can help grow new businesses and lure others.
After years of incremental steps and intense community debates, Livingston said he felt North Platte was poised for major leaps forward as 2020 opened.
That made it easier for him to decide in January not to seek a third term, he said.
“I feel good about leaving now,” he said. “I wasn’t feeling so good a year or so ago. (But) I knew good things were coming.”
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Besides the human suffering, “that was a difficult situation for me, wondering if we would even have money to make a (city) budget,” he said.
But North Platte residents rallied around their small businesses. After dipping somewhat during the spring, monthly sales-tax income roared back to post its three best-ever totals between June and September.
The last months of Livingston’s tenure have brought the cascade of economic good news he and others had long anticipated.
» Jeff and Shae Caldwell of North Platte bought Parkade Plaza from its longtime Omaha owners as September ended, raising hopes of filling the downtown strip mall’s long-vacant Alco space.
» The 7½-month-long renovation of six blocks of 1916 brick streets in downtown’s renamed Canteen District — officially added in July to the National Register of Historic Places — wrapped up in early October.
» Less than a week after that, California historic redeveloper Jay Mitchell launched the restoration of downtown’s 1929 Hotel Pawnee. The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. had untangled the hotel’s debts and helped Mitchell attain full ownership in 2019.
» The week before Thanksgiving brought news of the purchase of and renovation plans for the 48-year-old Platte River Mall by a team led by Lincoln developer Mike Works.
Livingston was in bed when that news broke as he and his wife both fought COVID-19. Both are now on their feet, with the outgoing mayor able to lead Cody Park’s Christmas lighting ceremony Saturday for the final time.
“My chest hurt,” said Livingston, who took ill Nov. 10 and returned to City Hall Nov. 24. “I used to get pneumonia a lot years ago. That worried me a lot.”
Livingston said he thinks the last big project of his tenure — resolution of the 25-year-long Iron Eagle Golf Course controversy — will be ready for final action before year’s end.
Grand Island-based Chief Industries, which launched a three-pronged development project near Interstate 80 in 2019, has proposed a lease-purchase agreement or outright sale to work Iron Eagle’s South Platte River site into its plans. Negotiations continue.
Livingston said he has had to bite his tongue often during many calls over the years from constituents impatient for community progress and discouraged by setbacks like the big-box closures.
He understood their feelings.
“My patience isn’t all that great on things like this (either),” he said, ruefully recalling a September 2019 council meeting when intense disagreements by councilmen over Iron Eagle compelled the mayor to disclose he had been quietly engaged in talks to divest the course.
“You know in the background these things are going to happen, (but) it seems like it takes forever to actually get to that point where you can tell somebody,” Livingston said.
Ronda Livingston, the Police Department’s longtime administrative secretary, hopes to join him in retirement during 2021, Livingston said.
With grandchildren in Minnesota and Omaha as well as North Platte, “we want to travel around and kind of hang out.”
But North Platte will remain home, he said. “There’s nothing greater than to be able to talk about how great North Platte is.”
