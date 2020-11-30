Outgoing North Platte mayor closes book on 50 years of public service

As life-changing decisions go, Dwight Livingston took much more time with his last one than his first.

Just two months into college, he had abruptly quit the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — without realizing that would open him up to the military draft as the Vietnam War heated up.

“At that time, we had lockers. I just threw all of (my books) into the locker and locked it up,” Livingston, who turns 72 Dec. 15, said Monday on his last full day as North Platte’s mayor.

“That was not a wise decision.”

But he chose the U.S. Air Force before the Marines or Army chose him, he said. Serving in Vietnam with the Air Force’s military police opened the door to a 39-year career with the North Platte Police Department and eventually two terms as mayor.

He made up for his college mistake, after 20 years of study, by earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1992.

In making his last big decision, Livingston said, he left himself just minutes to spare.

With residents urging him to run for mayor, Livingston, who retired in June 2011 as deputy police chief, debated pros and cons for nearly an hour outside the Lincoln County Courthouse with his wife, Ronda.