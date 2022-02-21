Overton farmer-feeder throws hat in race for Rep. Adrian Smith's seat

A Dawson County farmer-feeder has filed for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District seat held by Republican Adrian Smith of Gering.

David J. Else of rural Overton filed his candidacy papers last week with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, according to its latest list of federal and state candidates.

He and Smith are the only official candidates for the 3rd District seat thus far. Nebraskans not already holding an elective office have until 5 p.m. March 1 to enter the 2022 elections.

In recent local filings:

» Levi Gosnell became the fifth candidate for three open seats on the Maxwell school board. The others are fellow challenger Justin Falcon and incumbents Shaun Pagel, Monica Breinig and Todd McKeeman.

» Heather Strawder became the third candidate for Wallace’s school board, joining incumbents Seth Hasenauer and Joshua Friesen.