Owners of Band Factory in Cozad will participate in Give Big Cozad event with talent show

The owners of the Band Factory in Cozad decided to give back to their community by participating in the Give Big Cozad event in November.

Mark Lewis and his girlfriend Alexandra Oberg are hosting a Talent Show on Nov. 6 that will raise money for Cozad charities.

“We decided that we wanted to do something because the community had been really receptive to us opening the Band Factory in Cozad,” Lewis said. “The community donated so much paint and time, so we wanted to do something to give back.”

The show is offering $500 to the winner with a limit of 24 entries.

Lewis and Oberg have remodeled the building that was once the American Legion Hall at 207 E. Ninth St. in Cozad.

“I’m a piano player, love to play piano,” Lewis said. “I was asking around trying to find a building and I found a guy who said he just bought one.”

The building was perfect for what Lewis and Oberg had in mind.

“We used pallets and built our stage,” Lewis said. “The Cozad Development Corporation asked what they could do to help, and through that process, enough paint was donated to do the inside of the building.”