Packing plant plan advances to North Platte City Council

With no debate and a unanimous Community Redevelopment Authority vote, Sustainable Beef LLC’s plan to build a meatpacking plant atop a retired city sewer lagoon has advanced to final City Council action next week.
The five-member CRA voted 5-0 Monday for a resolution calling on the city to sell the 80-acre site for $142,500 and grant $21.5 million in tax increment financing for site preparation and infrastructure costs.
City Council members, who granted $1 million in forgivable planning loans from city economic development funds in August, will hold a public hearing and final vote at the 5:30 p.m. council meeting Dec. 7.
A positive council vote would set up a final CRA meeting in early January to finalize a development contract with Sustainable Beef, CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson said.
The deal’s terms, he said, stipulate that the old lagoon east of Newberry Access and south of Golden Road wouldn’t change hands before project organizers complete their $325 million financing package.
If that’s done by the January CRA meeting and Sustainable Beef presents a signed construction contract, “they’d be in a position to have a land transfer and they could begin work at that time,” Jacobson said.
Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs of Alliance said Schmeeckle Brothers Construction Co. of Fort Morgan, Colorado, would build North Platte’s packing plant.
He said organizers, including several western Nebraska cattle growers, now have 23 signed contracts from a 200-mile radius to meet the plant’s 1,500-head-per-day capacity.
With a lender now secured and investors’ commitments being finalized, Briggs said, “I think it’s all going to come together at the same time” to start the two-year construction phase in early 2022.
“I really think North Platte is the right place, and we appreciate all of your support,” he said.
CRA members kicked off formal consideration of the sale-and-TIF plan Nov. 2 after meetings with Sustainable Beef leaders and project designers and engineers to draw up that proposal.
Jacobson said he and CRA member Tim Brouillette were the only two members of his panel at those meetings. It wasn’t a public meeting because some private information had to be reviewed to help the CRA judge the project, he said.
Four elected or appointed city officials and Telegraph reporter Susan Szuch flew on Halloween to Kuna, Idaho, to gauge local attitudes toward its CS Beef Packers plant and apply “smell tests” of the odor-control equipment Sustainable Beef also would use.
“That plant is as close of a copy (as possible) to what they’re going to build here,” said Jacobson, who didn’t make the trip himself.
City leaders in the travel party returned with encouraging comments before the Nov. 2 meeting at which the CRA referred the sale-and-TIF plan to the city Planning Commission.
That panel voted 9-0 to recommend council approval after a 2½-hour public hearing Nov. 23. Monday’s second CRA vote was needed to send the council the redevelopment plan.
During a lengthy project review before the CRA’s vote, Jacobson said it’s up to his panel to do “all the legwork (and) all the groundwork” on a proposed TIF project before the City Council decides its fate.
Based on that work and the cost-benefit analysis led by Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, “I’m an adamant supporter” of Sustainable Beef, he said.
He called Goss’ analysis, which estimates nearly 2,000 jobs and a $1.16 billion economic impact by 2024, probably “the most extensive cost-benefit analysis we’ve received on a TIF analysis to date.”
“Yes, you’ll have problems. People bring problems,” he added. “But I believe we’re in great shape with the school system, the hospital and law enforcement” and their capacities to handle the beef plant’s impacts.
After the CRA’s unanimous vote, Jacobson noted a concern raised by local residents about how the plant entrance, Golden Road and its Newberry intersection would be built or improved to handle expected employee and truck traffic.