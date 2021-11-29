Packing plant plan advances to North Platte City Council

He said organizers, including several western Nebraska cattle growers, now have 23 signed contracts from a 200-mile radius to meet the plant’s 1,500-head-per-day capacity.

With a lender now secured and investors’ commitments being finalized, Briggs said, “I think it’s all going to come together at the same time” to start the two-year construction phase in early 2022.

“I really think North Platte is the right place, and we appreciate all of your support,” he said.

CRA members kicked off formal consideration of the sale-and-TIF plan Nov. 2 after meetings with Sustainable Beef leaders and project designers and engineers to draw up that proposal.

Jacobson said he and CRA member Tim Brouillette were the only two members of his panel at those meetings. It wasn’t a public meeting because some private information had to be reviewed to help the CRA judge the project, he said.

Four elected or appointed city officials and Telegraph reporter Susan Szuch flew on Halloween to Kuna, Idaho, to gauge local attitudes toward its CS Beef Packers plant and apply “smell tests” of the odor-control equipment Sustainable Beef also would use.