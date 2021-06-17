Pals Brewing Company to host 'street vault' competition to benefit North Platte High School pole vaulting

The other purpose, Oettinger said, is to introduce younger kids to the sport. He encourages anyone interested to come out to see what vaulting is about and ask questions of the advanced athletes.

The competition is open only to those who have vaulted previously. It will begin at 2 p.m. with the younger vaulters. Both boys and girls may enter.

Oettinger said college and high school coaches will be there, and with the advanced vaulters will help turn that part of the competition into a mini training camp for the younger athletes.

The high school, college and post-college vaulters will then be divided into two groups, with that competition beginning at 4:30 p.m.

“There are some vaulters entered who have gone over 14 feet,” Oettinger said.

To register for the event, call Pals at 308-221-6715 or register Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Pals is located at 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. There is no admission charge to watch the competition.

T-shirt sales, a 50/50 raffle and other fundraisers will take place throughout the afternoon to help purchase equipment for North Platte High School’s vault team.

After the competition, the Kris Lager Band will perform beginning at 7 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.