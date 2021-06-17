Pals Brewing Company to host 'street vault' competition to benefit North Platte High School pole vaulting

Pole vaulters from junior high to post-college can compete and learn from coaches and other vaulters Saturday at Pals Brewing Company in North Platte.
Paul Oettinger, co-owner of the business, gleaned the idea of a “Street Vault” competition from a fellow business owner in Seward.
“My son’s a pole vaulter and I was a pole vaulter,” Oettinger said. “I read they had been doing this in Seward for about 25 years right in the center of town.”
Oettinger’s son, who is in high school, had competed in a meet at Concordia University last season.
“The guy who owns the brewery out in Seward, Bottle Rocket, is also the pole vault coach at Concordia,” Oettinger said.
From that conversation, Oettinger thought it would be a great idea to host a street vault competition at Pals.
The event has a twofold purpose, Oettinger said.
The first is to raise funds to purchase equipment for the North Platte High School pole vault team.
“Equipment is very expensive,” Oettinger said. “A pole can cost $600, and as vaulters grow and get better, they need to move to a (better pole).”
High school budgets aren’t always large enough to accommodate for equipment for a small group of athletes, Oettinger said, so they often are limited by the quality of equipment.
The other purpose, Oettinger said, is to introduce younger kids to the sport. He encourages anyone interested to come out to see what vaulting is about and ask questions of the advanced athletes.
The competition is open only to those who have vaulted previously. It will begin at 2 p.m. with the younger vaulters. Both boys and girls may enter.
Oettinger said college and high school coaches will be there, and with the advanced vaulters will help turn that part of the competition into a mini training camp for the younger athletes.
The high school, college and post-college vaulters will then be divided into two groups, with that competition beginning at 4:30 p.m.
“There are some vaulters entered who have gone over 14 feet,” Oettinger said.
To register for the event, call Pals at 308-221-6715 or register Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Pals is located at 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. There is no admission charge to watch the competition.
T-shirt sales, a 50/50 raffle and other fundraisers will take place throughout the afternoon to help purchase equipment for North Platte High School’s vault team.
After the competition, the Kris Lager Band will perform beginning at 7 p.m.