Pals Brewing Company to toast its 5th anniversary

Pals Brewing Company will introduce two new brews to commemorate its fifth anniversary on Saturday.

The business opened its doors in April 2017. Paul Oettinger, co-owner, said the day will be filled with opportunities for great food and drinks.

He said the business has come pretty close to meeting what the owners, Paul and Amy Oettinger and Mark and Mendy Oettinger, envisioned from the beginning.

“I think as far as the types of beers that we make, the type of food that we make, the events that the community uses our facility for and the events that we host,” Oettinger said, “I think all that aligns pretty well with what our vision thought was possible.”

Oettinger said the big surprise was the popularity of their food.

“We didn’t design the building to accommodate a very big kitchen,” Oettinger said. “I would say the biggest struggle we’ve had for five years is trying to serve the number of people we want to serve and get all that food through the kitchen.”

The popularity of the food forced the business to expand its kitchen area.

“During the beginning of COVID, when we had to shut down anyway, we said, hey, let’s take this opportunity to add to the kitchen,” Oettinger said. “Now it’s workable. Before we did that, it was brutal to even work in that kitchen.”

He said the three most popular foods are the baked cheese curds, which are shipped in fresh every week from Wisconsin, the nachos and the variety of pizzas.

In terms of the beer, he said the jalapeño has been the champion, and that was another surprise.

“A friend of mine from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin taught me how to brew that just before we came out here,” Oettinger said. “He said, ‘Oh, you’re moving to Nebraska, you’ve got to make this jalapeño cream ale.;”

Oettinger asked what it was and his friend helped him brew a batch to bring with him to Nebraska.

“He said, ‘Well, you put fresh jalapeños in it, but you try not to put heat in,’” Oettinger said, “‘just get the aroma and flavor of fresh jalapeños in a light cream ale and it’s delicious.’”

He said he put the beer in a keg and brought it out in their U-Haul when they moved to North Platte.

“I set up my little home brew shop in our rental on Anna Street,” Oettinger said. “We crashed it and carbonated it and I started serving it to people and I got a really good response.”

The jalapeño beer makes up about 25% of the company’s sales. Over the five years, Oettinger said they have brewed hundreds of different beer styles and flavors.

“My main focus as a brewer is to make beers that are easily drinkable, mostly to style so they are identifiable,” Oettinger said. “My main goal is a good beer and it’s really all been about quality with everything we put out.”

Every year, the brewing company makes about 75 new beers. On Saturday, there will be two new releases to commemorate the anniversary.

“We’re releasing what some people describe as a Mexican chocolate stout,” Oettinger said. “I call it Granny’s Imperial Stout because of a famous hot chocolate.”

The hot chocolate goes into the batch along with various chili peppers and vanilla flavoring.

“It’s just got a tiny bit of heat and it’s an imperial stout,” Oettinger said. “We’re going to release it on Saturday and I thought with the breakfast burritos it would be good.”

The other new beer is cucumber lime sour.

“It has key lime puree in it and it has fresh cucumbers cut up into it,” Oettinger said. “It’s a pretty tart beer, but it’s easily drinkable.”

The breakfast brunch at 9 a.m. will include a menu of breakfast burritos with choices of meat and sauces.

“I make hash brown cakes with bacon, sour cream and sharp cheddar cheese,” Oettinger said. “They bake through the oven in little muffin cups — I call them hash bombs.”

Biscuits and sausage gravy and breakfast pizza, along with mimosas and Bloody Mary’s will be offered as well.

“In the afternoon we’re going to switch to a lunch menu,” Oettinger said. “The four main owners are all making a special pizza recipe that we’re only going to serve on the anniversary.”

He said the day will close with a DJ in the evening with Pals trivia contest and some giveaways.

“At 7 p.m. we’ll have a drawing, free to enter, where our customers have a chance to win free beer for a year,” Oettinger said, “which is one free beer a day for a year for any day you come in.”

No purchase is necessary, but participants have to be present to win. There are a couple of sub giveaways as well, free beer for a month and free beer for a week.

Oettinger said it was important to bring attention to the folks who work for them.

“We couldn’t do what we do without our employees, because honestly, they’re the ones that make Pals a place that people want to go,” Oettinger said. “That’s probably the most important thing that makes Pals go.”