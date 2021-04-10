Pandemic thrust West Central District Health Department's role in local government into the spotlight

“There are a lot of questions that come through during the permitting process from the contractor or developer. It’s important for our folks on the development end of the hall to visit with those people. The same is true with the service of paying your utility bills. There’s a portion of the community who is accustomed to coming in and doing that,” Kibbon said. “We don’t want to take that away from them. I believe the role of government is to serve the people, be in here to answer questions and give feedback.”

Looking toward the future

Kibbon is optimistic as he looks past the pandemic, especially as people begin to migrate from metropolitan areas to more rural areas like North Platte.

“I’m of the opinion that North Platte, western Nebraska, large portions of the Midwest are the place to be in the pandemic environment. I had a few people come in and say, ‘We’re considering moving from Denver or Omaha to North Platte, because this is the only sense of normalcy left,’” Kibbon said.

The sudden shutdown of all nonessential public health programs amid the pandemic left Vanderheiden concerned about public health in the future.