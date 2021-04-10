Pandemic thrust West Central District Health Department's role in local government into the spotlight

A little over a year has passed since the novel coronavirus came to North Platte. The pandemic has touched every corner of the community, including those who lead it.
For Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department, the pandemic really put a spotlight on public health.
In non-pandemic times, public health departments operate quietly. They do things like administer vaccines and track communicable diseases in the communities they serve.
“We do what we do, and because we do what we do well, we truly are not in the spotlight, if you will. If there’s no diseases circulating, it’s not because they’re not out there — it’s because we’re doing investigations and getting a handle on it,” Vanderheiden said. “When a pandemic rolls around, all of the sudden, you can’t wrap your arms around that.”
Much of the spotlight stemmed from the City Council’s “memorandum of understanding” on April 7, 2020, that assigned health regulation authority to WCDHD.
“I just wanted to make sure that as we were in the midst of the pandemic, that we had a very solid partnership with our city,” she said, “so that we could do it collaboratively, we could do it together, just supporting one another. It had nothing to do with anything aside from supporting one another.”
City Councilman Ty Lucas was one of the members who voted against the initial memorandum of understanding, saying he felt at the time that the council hadn’t “vetted (the memorandum) out properly and taken enough time to establish that agreement.”
While the health department has served the community well, Lucas would like to see a return to that memorandum.
“I still would like to see a better agreement between the city and West Central — I think they’ve done a great job, but I think that agreement between the city and West Central could be cleaned up a little bit,” Lucas said.
The current agreement expires Thursday, and the council voted in January to allow Mayor Brandon Kelliher to renegotiate a revised memorandum.
Challenges along the way
Vanderheiden believes that some of the public distrust was compounded by the fact that the health department wasn’t really a prominent organization before the pandemic.
“Now all of a sudden, public health is saying we have to do this or that. In reality, our roles (in) public health really have not changed at all. It’s just so many more people are affected by it,” she said.
The health department also faced challenges of funding and staffing.
“For years, public health was bare-bones across our state as far as the amount of funding we got in and what we were expected to do with that funding. I think the pandemic brought significant light to what we were doing with so little,” Vanderheiden said. “Things as small as innovative ways to get communications out, supply, space — all of those things we were extremely limited because of funding. In addition to that, because our staff was so small, we immediately had to shut down everything we were doing as public health.”
Despite that, the department tried to ensure that information was getting to the public, even when the information was constantly changing, such as at the beginning of the pandemic when guidance seemed to change hourly.
“It almost creates doubt when you’re trying to be transparent. That’s difficult,” Vanderheiden said. “The thing we want most is that as we learn and as things change, we want to be able to share that. Some people really want that, some people don’t. You’re kind of caught in a pretty not-fun position.”
The situation is complicated when things beyond the department’s control make sharing information more difficult.
For example, from March 25 until this Thursday, the WCDHD’s dashboard on the website Tableau could not be updated. According to Vanderheiden, long-standing technical issues on the website prevented WCDHD from even accessing the data stored there, let alone updating it.
In spite of the difficulties and his initial reservations, Lucas said he believes WCDHD has done well.
“I think West Central has done a fantastic job communicating with our community, and I also think they’ve done a great job collaborating with the city and others,” Lucas said. “North Platte is way ahead in vaccination and that’s a credit to the people that work at West Central, that work at our local pharmacies, and who work at City Hall.”
Business as usual for some
In at least one place, life remained largely unchanged: City Hall.
City Manager Matthew Kibbon, who came to North Platte last summer, said he was “pleased to see” that many employees were still working from their offices.
“No doubt there was concern and worry and all this stuff associated with the pandemic and the staff, but I think by and large, everybody felt we would best be serving the public in our offices, up to and including the prior mayor,” Kibbon said.
Plexiglass partitions were installed, barriers were erected to allow people to maintain distance, and sanitizing wipes were available.
“It was essentially business as usual for the citizens, which I felt was important,” Kibbon said.
While many things can be done online, some of City Hall’s duties necessitate in-person interaction, like building permits.
“There are a lot of questions that come through during the permitting process from the contractor or developer. It’s important for our folks on the development end of the hall to visit with those people. The same is true with the service of paying your utility bills. There’s a portion of the community who is accustomed to coming in and doing that,” Kibbon said. “We don’t want to take that away from them. I believe the role of government is to serve the people, be in here to answer questions and give feedback.”
Looking toward the future
Kibbon is optimistic as he looks past the pandemic, especially as people begin to migrate from metropolitan areas to more rural areas like North Platte.
“I’m of the opinion that North Platte, western Nebraska, large portions of the Midwest are the place to be in the pandemic environment. I had a few people come in and say, ‘We’re considering moving from Denver or Omaha to North Platte, because this is the only sense of normalcy left,’” Kibbon said.
The sudden shutdown of all nonessential public health programs amid the pandemic left Vanderheiden concerned about public health in the future.
“Immunizations — childhood immunizations, immunizations for adults — that pretty much was halted. We just now are getting back to a schedule where we can get people in regularly for vaccines,” Vanderheiden said. “My fear is that an unintended consequence of that is that there are probably many, many, many people who are behind on their immunization schedule.”
As things slowly begin again, there’s also concern about overall wellness after a year of isolation and stress. One thing that WCDHD is looking forward to focusing on is the interconnectedness between mental and physical health.
“Physical health is so important and so critical, but we can’t ignore the tie to mental health. They really go hand-in-hand,” Vanderheiden said.
In May, the Platte River Fitness Series will host a run in honor of Tyler Vanderheiden, Shannon Vanderheiden’s son, who died by suicide in 2015. The run kicks off WCDHD’s focus on wellness overall.
“(WCDHD is) just really focusing on how beneficial physical health is to our mental health, just bringing in an awareness to the importance of mental health,” she said. “It’s one tiny little thing, but making sure as we hopefully come to a close with this pandemic, we’re really paying attention to the impact that it’s had over the last year and a half.”
Kelliher, who became mayor on Dec. 1, 2020, hopes people will use the experience of the pandemic to put things in perspective.
“Despite all of the difficulty that COVID has presented, and the loss that the COVID caused, it would appear now we’re on the back side of it. We can’t forget to celebrate that,” Kelliher said. “As we get to do the things we like to do, we need to remember that we didn’t get to do a lot of those things last year. And remember that those simple things in life are the things that really matter.”
