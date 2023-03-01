After eight years of serving on or leading the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee, Dan Hughes found himself Wednesday on the other side of the hearing table.

Current committee members held a confirmation hearing on Gov. Jim Pillen’s nomination of Hughes, whose last term as District 44 senator ended Jan. 3, to succeed Robert Allen of Eustis on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

If the full Legislature ratifies the appointment, Hughes would serve a four-year term representing Lincoln County and 12 other southwest Nebraska counties on the nine-member panel. Game and Parks also has a District 1 board vacancy in southeast Nebraska.

Hughes, who farms near Venango in Perkins County, chaired the Natural Resources Committee from 2017 to 2021 and capped his Unicameral tenure as chairman of the internal policy-making Executive Board.

He acknowledged in his opening remarks that he often clashed with Game and Parks leadership while on the Natural Resources Committee, usually when expressing landowners’ frustrations with the agency’s management of wildlife species prone to cause damage to farm or ranch property.

But “during that time, I think it’s fair to say that I was an adversary but also an advocate for Game and Parks,” he told committee members.

Hughes said he had both won passage of some bills to help address landowners’ concerns and sponsored successful legislative bills requested by Game and Parks.

Hughes cited his role in refining and winning passage of a 2021 bill (Legislative Bill 336) that raised nonresident Nebraska park permit fees to twice the amount charged residents.

Game and Parks agreed in connection with that bill to designate part of the nonresident fee increase for managing and improving the commission’s facilities at Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala. Hughes lives about 40 miles southwest of the Keith County lakes.

Hughes said he expects to gain a different perspective on the agency’s challenges if he’s confirmed as a commission member.

“It’s pretty easy from the outside looking in to see problems and think you have solutions,” he said. “I made a lot of suggestions to Game and Parks. They came to the table, we had very frank conversations with the commissioners, and we found some common ground.”

Agency officials “are in a tough spot,” he said, because they have to answer to such divergent interests as hunters, fishermen, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, humane societies, campers, local residents and landowners.

John Ross, a farmer from Bancroft in northeast Nebraska, urged senators to confirm Hughes’ nomination. “He’s an active farmer, and that’s one thing I think has been lacking on that Game and Parks Commission for a number of years,” he said.

But former Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis — himself a previous Natural Resources Committee member — communicated opposition to Hughes by the Sierra Club’s Nebraska chapter.

“During Senator Hughes’ leadership of this committee and as a member of this committee, he demonstrated contempt for the entity and the mission of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on several occasions,” said Davis, a registered lobbyist for the environmental group.

He argued for “an expansion of the rights of landowners over the public” and proposed moving the agency’s headquarters from Lincoln to Sidney, Davis added. Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman is sponsoring the latter idea this session.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte told Davis he was taken aback by the idea that Hughes would upset the commission’s balance if confirmed.

“I thought this was about adding perspective from all areas,” he said.

Davis reiterated that he’s employed as a lobbyist to pass along his clients’ positions. That said, “I thought what Senator Hughes said today went a long way toward massaging some of the concerns the Sierra Club has.”

Hughes said he hopes his old committee can forward his nomination quickly so he might take his seat in time for the next Game and Parks Commission meeting March 13-14 in Kearney.

Jacobson noted that senators haven’t been moving quickly on floor business thus far this session. But he joined other committee members in expressing support for their former colleague.

“I can’t think of anybody better to go onto the Game and Parks Commission than you,” Jacobson said.