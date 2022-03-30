Parking lots recorded the most accidents in 2021 according to North Platte city records

Where were the most dangerous places to drive in North Platte over the past year?

They weren’t intersections along the main one-way streets in the city.

Instead, they were store and gas station parking lots.

The lots at the Flying J Travel Center, Love’s Travel Stop and Walmart combined for 32 crashes that were reported in 2021. Flying J accounted for half of that amount, and all but two of the 16 crashes on the property involved two vehicles.

Overall, 625 crashes were reported in North Platte in 2021, a increase of 20 from the previous year.

That was still a decrease of 6.5% from 2019 (669 crashes), 19.87% from 2018 (780) and 25.5% from 2017 (840).

“With the drop in ’20 and ’21, a portion of that is probably due to COVID with less cars on the road,” North Platte city engineer Brent Burklund said. “But if you go back prior (to the pandemic), the trend is going down. Our objective is to have zero accidents; that’s where you would like to be. The realistic part is that you don’t know if you’ll ever get there.

“There’s a lot of variables and people make choices (driving). Not all of the story is told in just the raw numbers. With some accidents there is a traffic violation, running a red light or speeding.”

Looking at the figures from the past 30 years, there were between 821 to 1,074 crashes annually in the city between 1991 and 2010.

The numbers have only gone over 800 twice since then: in 2014 (840) and 2017.

In each of the past five years, a parking lot has been the site of the most accidents in the city.

Flying J’s parking lot also had the city’s most reported crashes in 2020 with 15, and it tied with the Walmart and the North Platte High School parking lots with 10 in 2017.

The high school lot fell out of the top 10 sites with the most reported accidents in 2021 after ranking between first and fourth in each of the previous four years.

“I can’t speak to the past in terms of some of the things that have changed (with safety), but there have been continuous efforts to try and improve the corridors with traffic control and signals,” Burklund said. “Vehicle technology has changed over the 30 years. Back in the ’90s, there wasn’t yellow lights on a side mirror warning you of another vehicle. But the other thing is we have more (driving) distractions now with our cellphones.”

Intersections involving the heavily traveled one-way streets — Dewey and Jeffers — were six of the top 10 crash sites over the past year.

The most dangerous last year was East 12th and North Jeffers streets, tying the Walmart and Love’s parking lots with eight crashes.

The intersections of Jeffers and Leota, B Street and Jeffers and Eugene Avenue and Jeffers also ranked in the top 10 crash sites.

The westbound Interstate 80 off-ramp onto U.S. Highway 83 (Dewey Street) and the nearby intersection of Platte Oasis Parkway and Dewey combined for 13 crashes, all of which involved two vehicles.

The intersection of Philip and Willow streets was the site of five crashes in the past year, all of which involved two vehicles.

All of the intersections had a controlled traffic signal, with the exception of the off-ramp to Dewey.

“You kind of have a chicken-or-the-egg (scenario),” Burklund said. “Do you have accidents because of the lights, or do you have lights because there is so much traffic. There is a correlation: Where the traffic lights are, there’s accidents?”

