Part of North Platte water system to be chlorinated

Part of the North Platte drinking water system will be chlorinated starting next week after water samples taken in September and October tested positive for coliform bacteria.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is requiring the chlorination, Municipal Light and Water announced Wednesday. A press release from ML&W said, “At no time was the water in our system unsafe to drink.”

“Coliform bacteria are neither harmful nor considered a health hazard,” ML&W officials said in the press release. “Coliform bacteria are easy to identify and are used as an indicator that harmful bacteria could be present in the water. There have not been any other bacteria identified in our water samples.”

The North Platte water system has been inspected three times in the past several months. Results of these inspections failed to identify any problem with the water system, its procedures, personnel or operations that would account for the coliform bacteria being present in the water, according to ML&W.

The treatment will begin Tuesday and may take several days to achieve the required .20 milligrams per liter. Once that threshold has been established, a 30-day monitoring period will begin.